To all of our friends and neighbors that came out on Friday to enjoy Stroll & Shop Downtown, thank you!
First Friday Art Walk will return on Feb. 5 and continue throughout the year on the first Friday of each and every month from 5 to 8 p.m.
So much happening downtown
Pocatello Pet Lodge, 145 S. Third Ave., is kicking off the New Year with a PAWsome sale. Never used their services before? There's no better time than now! They are offering new clients one bonus daycare day with the purchase of one. Are you already part of the Pet Lodge family? They have bonus days for you, too: 10-day daycare package = one bonus day, and 20-day daycare package = two bonus days. If one of your new year's resolutions is to keep your pup active or social, these extra daycare days can help. Give Pocatello Pet Lodge a call today: 208-237-PETS.
Discovery Dance School, 310 E. Clark St., is now enrolling for their All Abilities Class: a class for children with and without disabilities. Classes start on Jan. 20 and will run every Wednesday from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. for ages 6 and older. This class is funded through IPULidaho so there is no cost to parents other than a one-time fee of $50 to cover performance costs. This class is in person, up to 10 students, and virtual. Call or text 208-221-3384 or Facebook message if you are interested.
ChubbyZ’ Sandwich Shoppe, 302 E. Center St., invites you to dine in or take out a delicious sandwich or burger with fries or tots this week. The Philly Steak Sandwich is a great choice.
A Family Affair Candle Company, inside Station Square, Suite Q, invites you to stop in their new shop on Main Street to see their inventory of women’s scented ring candles. A variety of sizes, scents and ring designs are available. If you can’t make it in this week, you can now view the inventory on their new Facebook shop.
A Taste of Hawaii, inside Station Square, is now open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dine in, take out or delivery. Be sure to check out their new Island Fries, delicious Poke’ and a piece of guava cake.
A new drink for the new year at Main Steam. Enjoy a hot, delicious Fire-Cider and hot from the oven muffin at Main Steam Coffee & Desserts, 234 N. Main St.
Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St., welcomes back our ISU Bengals with Welcome Back Wednesday Happy Hour from 3 to 6 p.m.
The Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main, will be hosting Bingo on Friday evening. The bar will open at 5 p.m. Food service starts at 6 p.m. and bingo at 7 p.m. On Sunday, don’t miss their NFL Playoff watch party.
More this week
Tuesday
$1 off sandwiches at The Grecian Key Restaurant.
Date Night at Off the Rails Brewing: pizza and two beers for $28.
$2 off all things Taco at Villano’s Italian. Taco spaghetti and taco pizza included.
Wine Tasting from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Yellowstone Restaurant’s Y Lounge.
TNT Productions presents Karaoke at the Bourbon Barrel at 9 p.m.
Wednesday
$5 Breakfast Burritos at Crafted: Beverages at Station Square, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
All regular menu items are $12 and under every Wednesday at Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main St.
Steak Night Special at Portneuf Valley Brewing.
DJ Trivia at the Union Taproom begins at 7 p.m., inside the Yellowstone Hotel.
Karaoke from 7:30 p.m. to close at The Office Bar & Grill.
Flight Night at the 313 Whiskey Bar. Save 20 percent on the featured whiskey flight every Wednesday.
Open Mic Night every Wednesday 7 p.m. at the One One Seven Music Lounge, hosted by Jarid Greene.
Thursday
$1 off all sandwiches at The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main St.
Flight Night at Off the Rails Brewing: $1 off all flights along with Taco Thursday specials.
TNT Productions presents karaoke at the Bourbon Barrel every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Friday
Off the Rails Brewing hosts Kenzie Gustavson live from 7 to 9 p.m.
Alexa Sluder will perform live at Portneuf Valley Brewing from 8 to 10 p.m. Dinner, music and cold brews.
Saturday
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Brunch specials at the First National Bar, every Saturday and Sunday, at 232 W. Center St.
The Union Taproom Room is now open at 11 a.m. on Saturdays with wings and beer specials.
Off the Rails Brewing hosts Orla O’Connor live from 7 to 9 p.m.
Dakota and the Drifters, Alexa Sluder and Jarid Greene will perform live at 9 p.m. at the One One Seven Music Lounge.
Sunday
Sunday Brunch at The Yellowstone Restaurant from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bottomless mimosas and brunch at Off the Rails Brewing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Monday
Muffin Monday at Crafted: Beverages at Station Square: $3 drip coffee and a muffin.
Meatball Mondays at Portneuf Valley Brewing. Choose your favorite with a cold handcrafted beer.
Celebrate your birthday at The Yellowstone Restaurant. If you have a January birthday, on Mondays during the month, receive a free entrée to celebrate with the purchase of a second entrée.
Bachelor Night & Ladies Night at Off the Rails Brewing. Watch ABC’s The Bachelor and ladies enjoy $1 off all drinks.
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Historic Downtown Pocatello.