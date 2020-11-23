The property owners and business owners in Historic Downtown Pocatello wish you a very Happy Thanksgiving! We are very thankful to live and work in such a wonderful community. With the Christmas season upon us, we are grateful for the opportunity to continue to work to bring activities, events, music, art and excitement to our downtown for all to enjoy. Please plan to join us and be sure to keep your shopping and dining dollars local.
We would like to welcome Five Star Property Management to our neighborhood. They are now located at 158 S. Main St. and are open to assist their customers. Five Star Property Management specializes in high-quality, well-maintained rental homes and apartments in the area. They also provide homeowner association management services. To learn more about their services, stop in or call 208-234-4447.
JT Rainbow Couture and A Family Affair Candle Company are now open in Suite Q at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. Stop in this week to see this new shop and do some shopping. They sell dresses, jumpsuits, tapestries, jewelry and more. The selection and scents of candles is amazing and perfect for the holiday season. Open Monday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Happy seventh anniversary to Villano’s Italian
Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main St., is celebrating seven years and invites you in this week. Villano’s offers daily specials, including $2 off all things taco on Tuesdays and on Wednesdays all regular menu items are $12 or less. They also have date night specials every Friday. Dine in or order for take-out by calling 208-904-0679.
Christmas Night Lights Drive-Thru on Friday
From 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, we will be hosting a drive-thru-style event for kids to welcome Santa. Residents are invited to drive through downtown to enjoy our inventory of restored historic neon signs, including the newest sign featuring Buster Brown and his winking dog on the West side of the Center Street Underpass.
Santa will be located in the parking lots on the 300-400 blocks of North Union Pacific Avenue, behind the Pavilion. He will be atop Fire Truck No. 1 welcoming families and his elves will have goodie bags for the kids, while supplies last. Please plan to enter the parking lots at West Wyeth St. Stay in your vehicles for the safety and health of our community.
Santa on Saturday
Santa will be Downtown from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. He will be located inside the beautiful picture window at Kanda’s & Company, 159 S. Main St. Drive by, stroll by or stop by for a selfie. Although kids won’t have the opportunity to visit with Santa this year, we will have a mailbox out for kids to drop in their letters to Santa. Santa will be taking those letters back to the North Pole and writing responses to each and every child.
Black Friday and Small Business Saturday
There will be a variety of shopping and dining specials on Friday and Saturday throughout the Downtown area. Be sure to like and follow Historic Downtown Pocatello on Facebook for more information from our merchants.
Here are a few examples:
Molinelli’s Jewelers is once again hosting their Finders Keepers Christmas Game. Follow them on Facebook for clues and you could win. Play will be underway every Saturday until Christmas.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St., will be hosting a fun day of shopping, sales, drawings and gift ideas to thank the community for all your support. Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Kanda’s & Company, 159 S. Main St., will be offering a free gift with every purchase on Friday and Saturday, while supplies last. Vinyl records will be 10 to 20 percent off. Gift certificates will be available for curbside pick-up. Refreshments will be served both days. Open from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
DNH Studios, inside Station Square, announced their special for Friday and Saturday. Spend $100 and receive a Scrap Wrap scarf. Scrap Wrap scarves are one-of-a-kind creations; no two are alike — ever! Open Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main St., will be offering 20 percent off on all women’s clothing purchases all day Friday and Saturday. They will also be serving warm cider.
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square will be open on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, they will be open from 1 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday they will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Extra hours to come shop with your favorite vendors and discover new ones!
Old Town Mercantile & Antiques, 134 N. Main St., invites you in for Christmas cheer and sales on Friday and Saturday. Find that perfect gift for that someone special on your list.
On Saturday, The Gallows, 150 S. Fourth Ave., will be offering 20 percent off the following: all holiday decor; Katie Loxton fragrances and jewelry; as well as the much loved Thymes Frasier Fir candles, home goods, and reed diffusers. All stationery will be buy three, get one free. They will have a very special 75 percent off table set up. Vera Bradley grand totes are 50 percent off, and all Vera Bradley purchases will come with a very special gift. The Gallows is also hosting the Brighton Cheers to You Event: With the purchase of any two Brighton jewelry pieces, receive a free piece of jewelry of your choice of equal or lesser value. This is an amazing sale that only happens once a year. A wonderful way to find gifts for your loved ones, and treat yourself to a little something, too. This promotion starts Friday and ends Dec. 3.
Small Business Month: Nov. 23 to Dec. 24
This year it’s even more important to shop small and dine local all season long. Whether you choose to shop and dine in person, order a gift card online, pick up, take out or curbside, our locally owned and operated businesses would love your support. Keep your dollars local and help your neighbors have a bright holiday season.
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Historic Downtown Pocatello.