In Historic Downtown Pocatello, you will be sure to find the perfect gift for your Valentine. Restaurants are featuring special Valentine’s Day menus, and reservations are recommended. And our florists have bouquets ready for delivery. Share your love for local this week.
Cherub Capers Creations is brimming with Valentine’s and spring décor and gifts. Their spring hours, while ISU is in session, are Wednesday and Thursday from 3 to 5:30 p.m., Friday from noon to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Can’t make it during those hours? They are happy to schedule a personal appointment. Just text 208-313-6414 or visit their website at www.cherub-capers-creations.com to arrange. Cherub Capers is your source for new and vintage romantic and shabby chic home décor and gifts. They are located at 115 N. Main St. across the street from the Historic Paris building.
At Huddlle Device Repair, love is in the air and you could win an exciting date night. Now through Feb. 13, customers can save 20 percent on the purchase of a renewed TV. Also, customers with repairs over $150 and those who purchase new or renewed devices will be entered into a drawing for a Valentine's Day date night package. (Rules and regulations apply. Please see Huddlle Device Repair for details.) Sponsored by Huddlle Device Repair, CozyBelle Blankets, Villano's Italian Restaurant and The Black Swan Inn. It's a $400 total value.
Buds & Bloomers, Pocatello’s flower market, is now accepting orders for Valentine’s Day delivery. Call 208-234-7673 and place your order for flowers for your valentine.
Molinelli’s Jewelers, 126 N. Main St., Idaho’s oldest jewelry store, has the sparkle that will make your Valentine’s Day special. Fine jewelry with exceptional customer service makes Molinelli’s the place to go for engagement rings, anniversary rings and lots of wonderful, sparkly gift ideas.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., has an amazing inventory full of ideas for Valentine’s Day. Stop in today and take a look.
Let Main Steam Coffee and Desserts help you save some hard-earned cash. With each drink you purchase at Main Steam Coffee and Desserts, you get a star. When you get eight stars, your next 16-ounce drink is free. No card to carry. They do the work for you at 234 N. Main St.
The Bacon Experience, 204 N. Main St., invites you to try their signature bacon monkey bread and bacon-wrapped jalapenos.
Food For Thought, 540 N. Main St., features their $7 Cobb salad special every Wednesday.
The Yellowstone Restaurant will be hosting The Dewdroppers on Thursday evening beginning at 6 p.m. Enjoy a delicious dinner while enjoying live jazz.
My Sweet Valentine Sale, hosted by Idaho's Antique Row, takes place in Historic Downtown Pocatello on Friday and Saturday. There will be sweet savings in every shop and a chocolate surprise with each purchase. Open for regular business hours. Come shop and share your love for local at: Kanda’s & Co., 159 S. Main St.; Cherub Capers Creations, 115 N. Main St.; Old Town Mercantile, 134 N. Main St.; Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St.; Vain & Vintage, 149 N. Main St.; and Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St.
The Grape Van Gogh, 240 S. Main St., has a full schedule of paint projects for this month. Visit www.grapevangogh.com for more information and reservations.
The Crafter's Market at Station Square will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at this weekly indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items — jewelry, art, cookies, breads and more.
Coming up
Together with the newly renamed Lookout Credit Union, United Way of Southeastern Idaho is holding a community Day of Action. Virtual 5K Your Way! Kicking off on Feb. 19 at the Historic Downtown Pavilion, they will host a Drive Through Swag Box Pick up. United Way of Southeastern Idaho is encouraging all of their 100 to 150 participants to come pick up their swag bag and enjoy an evening downtown. Shop, dine and enjoy a beautiful, winter Friday evening between 4 and 6 p.m.
Proceeds of this event will go to the United Way’s 2021 funded agency partners, supporting efforts for our community members to have access to the basics. Forty-one percent of households face a number of challenges such as having trouble paying rent, overcrowding, moving frequently, staying with relatives, or spending the bulk of household income on housing and living with the threat of forced evictions. For more information, visit www.unitedwaysei.org/day-action-5k-your-way.
Thank you for supporting local every way you can, every time you can.
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Historic Downtown Pocatello.