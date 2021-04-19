Congratulations, ISU graduates
To all of our graduating Bengal family, friends and neighbors, congratulations! On behalf of the Historic Downtown Pocatello business owners and property owners, we wish you all the best for your future.
Welcome
Welcome to the Higbee family, owners of Manic Mechanic, now open at 450 N. Main St. Manic Mechanic strives to provide service so good it's crazy. With over 10 years of experience in the automotive industry, Jordan offers quality repairs at a competitive price. Give them a call at 208-840-1663 to schedule your appointment.
Goodbye Hello Crafts & Boutique has announced that their new boutique will be opening at 144 N. Main St. in May. Renovations are underway for the opening and vendors are now being accepted. Message Goodbye Hello Crafts & Boutique on Facebook for details.
Downtown this week
If it’s time for a new mattress, Pocatello Electric, 258 N. Main St., is ready to help you. Stop in today and check out their selection.
Maag Prescription & Medical Supply is now accepting walk-ins at their COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at 120 N. Arthur Ave. Walk-in or call ahead for an appointment at 208-233-2063.
E-Bikes, gear bags and hip packs are all in stock now at East Fork Bikes, 346 N. Main St.
The Grape Van Gogh, 240 S. Main St., has a full schedule of paint projects for the next couple weeks. Now is a great time to create your very own masterpiece. Visit www.grapevangogh.com for more information and reservations.
Idaho’s Antique Row will be hosting their Earth Month Poker Run on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stop into the six participating shops and receive one playing card per household. At your last stop add your name and number to your five card hand. High and low hands will win a great prize bouquet. Be sure to visit Kanda’s & Co., 159 S. Main St.; Cherub Creations, 115 N. Main St.; Old Town Mercantile, 134 N. Main St.; Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St.; Vain & Vintage, 149 N. Main St.; and Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St.
Off the Rails Brewing will be hosting an ISU Graduation “your final 'draft' is on us” event all day Saturday. Join the OTR crew for graduation brunch, lunch and dinner. With three graduation ceremonies, it's safe to say they’ll be celebrating all day long — with a free draft beer for all ISU graduates. Live music in the evening from 6 to 9 p.m. by Jake Kratochvil. Call head for reservations: 208-904-0212.
The brand new patio is open at Star Route Brewing. With warmer weather ahead, plan now to stop in to sample this week’s new brew and check out the patio.
More this week
Tuesday
$1 off gyros at The Grecian Key Restaurant.
$4 paninis at Crafted: Beverages at Station Square.
Date Night at Off the Rails Brewing: 14-inch pizza, two beers and an appetizer for $28.
$2 off all things taco at Villano’s Italian. Taco spaghetti and taco pizza included.
Wine tasting from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Yellowstone Restaurant’s Y Lounge.
$2 street tacos and $5 margaritas at Portneuf Valley Brewing.
Line Dancing at Oasis Sports Bar from 7 to 9 p.m., plus Ladies Night BOGO well drinks from 7 to 10 p.m.
Wednesday
$5 breakfast burritos at Crafted: Beverages at Station Square from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
$7 Cobb salads at Food For Thought.
All regular menu items are $12 and under every Wednesday at Villano’s Italian.
Bengal Wednesday at Off the Rails Brewing: 10 percent off with Bengal ID.
Steak Night at Portneuf Valley Brewing, with baked potato and choice of soup or salad for $12.95.
Free Pool at Oasis Sports Bar from 6 to 10 p.m., plus Guys Night BOGO well drinks from 7 to 10 p.m.
Chase Ricks performing live at the One One Seven Music Lounge beginning at 8 p.m.
DJ Trivia at the Union Taproom begins at 7 p.m., inside the Yellowstone Hotel.
Flight Night at the 313 Whiskey Bar. Save 20 percent on the featured Irish whiskey flight.
Thursday
$1 off gyros at The Grecian Key Restaurant.
Flight Night at Off the Rails Brewing: $1 off all flights
Thirsty Thursday drink specials every Thursday at The Office Bar & Grill.
Open Mic at Station Square at 7 p.m. every Thursday.
Thanks A Brunch will be at Star Route Brewery.
Live jazz at The Yellowstone’s Y Lounge featuring The Dewdroppers beginning at 6 p.m.
Burger Your Way at Portneuf Valley Brewing, with choice of two toppings for $12.
TNT Productions presents Karaoke at the Bourbon Barrel, every Thursday at 8 p.m.
Friday
Free Fry Friday at the Grecian Key Restaurant, free order of small fries with any sandwich until 3 p.m.
Thanks A Brunch will be at Star Route Brewery.
Open Mic Night at The Union Taproom beginning at 7 p.m., plus BOGO Happy Hour from 4 to 6 p.m. and again from 9 to 11 p.m.
Handmade fish and chips at Portneuf Valley Brewing, with soup or salad for $14.95.
A Touch of Grey performing live at The Bourbon Barrel. Music starts at 9 p.m.
The Opskamatrists live at Portneuf Valley Brewing from 8 to 10 p.m.
Saturday
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square will be open from 10am to 2 p.m.
Brunch specials at the First National Bar.
$1 off all beer, plus wing specials at The Union Taproom from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Surf & Turf special at Portneuf Valley Brewing: 8-ounce steak with 6 oz of shrimp with soup or salad for $22.95.
Sunday
Sunday Brunch at The Yellowstone Restaurant from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Brunch at Off the Rails Brewing with bottomless mimosas from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Brunch specials at the First National Bar.
Happy Hour all day at Star Route Brewery, open from 3 to 10 p.m.
Monday
Muffin Monday at Crafted: Beverages at Station Square: $3 drip coffee and a muffin.
Meatball Mondays at Portneuf Valley Brewing featuring spaghetti and meatballs, meatball sub or BBQ meatball skewers for $9.95.
Celebrate your Birthday at The Yellowstone Restaurant. If you have an April birthday, on Mondays during the month, receive a free entrée to celebrate with the purchase of a second entrée.
Ladies Night at Off the Rails Brewing: $1 off drinks.
Food Truck Round Up at the Downtown Pavilion. A variety of food trucks will be on hand every Monday through October, weather permitting, from 4 p.m. to dark.
All week specials
Palate Street Bistro is at Jim Dandy Brewing Monday through Saturday on the patio.
Free pool from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day at Oasis Sports Bar along with beer and shot deal for $5.
Daily drink specials at The Office Bar & Grill.
Daily lunch special at First National Bar, featuring sandwiches, soups, burgers and more.
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Historic Downtown Pocatello.