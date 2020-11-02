You are invited to come shop and dine Downtown. Take advantage of this beautiful weather! We would love to see you enjoying a delicious meal, finding that perfect gift or enjoying a beautiful stroll, Downtown!
Thank you
A huge thank You to the sponsors and supporters that helped make our Trick-or-Treat Downtown possible! On Friday, we distributed 1,000 Halloween bags with candy and treats. Please help us thank: Citizens Community Bank, ISU Credit Union, Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Pocatello Police Department, Molinelli's Jewelers, Poky Dot Boutique, Kanda's & Company, Pocatello Electric, Dorothy Brzek on behalf of the Pocatello Art Center, NeighborWorks Pocatello, Bannock Civitan Club, Westmark Credit Union, AvCenter Inc., SPIRO Paranormal, A New Hope LLC., Old Town Gunslingers and Karl Petit.
A huge thank you to SPIRO Paranormal. We wrapped up our annual Haunted History Walking Tours. This year, while smaller and different, was a huge success! Those tours would not be possible without the hard work and dedication of our friends and partners. Thank you, SPIRO Paranormal.
A huge thank you to the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market. Their Board of Directors, managers and vendors ran an amazing market this summer. Special thanks to Wendy, Ellen, Wichita and Steve for working so hard and being so helpful and such great friends to Historic Downtown Pocatello.
First Friday Art Walk
On Friday, the November First Friday Art Walk will be held in locations throughout Historic Downtown Pocatello. The festivities will begin at 5 p.m. and will include local and regional art, live music, food, fashion and more. Plan now to come stroll through Downtown and enjoy the charm of our monthly art walk. A list of participating locations will be published on Thursday. Masks requested with social distancing, please.
Crafter’s Market on Saturday
The Crafter's Market at Station Square will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square located at 200 S. Main St. The Farmers Market is closed for the Winter, but the Crafter’s Market is open. Discover unique and exciting treasures at this weekly indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items — jewelry, art, artisanal cookies and more!
Welcome the Christmas season with the community traditions in our beautiful downtown
On Nov. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m., plan to enjoy the Christmas Night Lights Parade. The presenting sponsor, ISU Credit Union, is returning this year to help make the parade possible. This year will be a little different with community members invited to stay in their vehicles and drive through the parade route. Parade entries and floats will be parked along the parade route for all to enjoy.
We are excited to announce that the historic Buster Brown neon sign will be turned on for its official "relighting" at 6 p.m. sharp, just as the parade route opens. This newest restored neon sign will "wink" at all of our guests as they travel through the Center Street Underpass from the East side to the West side of Historic Downtown Pocatello.
And of course, Santa will be at the top of Fire Truck No. 1 at the end of the parade. Santa's elves will have bags of candy and treats for kids (while supplies last).
Registration for commercial entries is $45. Registration for Non-Profit and Veterans Organizations is complimentary. We just ask that you please register so we can plan for your participation. Registration is now open at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.
Celebrate Small Business Saturday on Nov. 28. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., join us for a free photo-op with Santa, shopping specials and take home activities for the kids. Again, a little different, but we are keeping the spirit of the Christmas Season alive for the young and young at heart.
This year it’s even more important to shop small and support local during the holiday season. Whether you choose to shop and dine in person, order a gift card on-line, pick up take out or curbside, our locally owned and operated businesses would love your support. Keep your dollars local and help your neighbors continue to provide the products and services they do so well for our community.
If you would like to receive our weekly email highlighting specific dining specials, shopping specials and entertainment schedules, visit www.historicdowntownpocatello.com and complete the Sign Me Up form. We love to share information from our businesses.
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Historic Downtown Pocatello.