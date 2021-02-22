Happy anniversary
Deckadence Board Shoppe, 326 W. Center St., is celebrating 10 years. Congratulations, Darin, and thank you for building your business here in the historic heart of our community.
Cassy’s Caring Paws, 123 S. Main St., is celebrating its third anniversary. Congratulations, Cassy and crew. For dog grooming, small dog boarding and training, give Cassy a call at 208-313-4995.
Downtown this week
A Taste of Hawaii and Crafted: Beverages at Station Square, 200 S. Main St., are teaming up on an awesome combo meal for all you hard-working adults who need that refreshing beverage with your Hawaiian-style meal. Purchase one option for $10, two for $12 or three for $14 at A Taste of Hawaii and get a beer or glass of wine included at Crafted Monday through Saturday until 2 p.m.
The Bacon Experience, 204 N. Main St., has a new menu with sides. Choose a main dish and one or two sides. Add a drink for $1. Check out the new menu options at www.thebaconexperience.com. Order online or call 208-406-2218.
Kanda’s & Company, 159 S. Main St., has a shop full of treasures. Stop in this week and take a look at all of the new inventory.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., has introduced its new happy hour, weekdays from 3 to 5:30 p.m. They are starting a new Monday and Tuesday shuffleboard league in March. Stop in this week, sign up and meet some fellow players.
ChubbyZ’ Sandwich Shoppe, 302 E. Center St., invites you to dine in or take out a delicious sandwich or burger with fries or tots this week.
Let Main Steam Coffee and Desserts, 234 N. Main St., help you save some hard-earned cash. With each drink you purchase at Main Steam, you get a star. When you get eight stars, your next 16-ounce drink is free.
Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St., is currently hosting a fundraiser for the Pocatello Animal Shelter for dog and cat food. Drop off five cans of food or one bag of dry food and they will take 15 percent off your tab. This week, help feed some fur babies and enjoy hand-crafted beer and good food.
Portneuf Valley Brewing and Mind Your Body are teaming up to present Wine and Yoga this Thursday at Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave. Bring your friends or make new ones for a fun-filled evening of yoga, wine and socializing. ISU/Mind Your Body dance and yoga instructor Lori Head will lead a couple of 20-minute yoga sessions with "wine breaks" between and after the sessions. Bring your yoga mat or borrow one from Lori. PVB will have wine and other frosty beverages for sale at the bar, including a special discounted wine for the evening. Costs for this session are $10 per person, $15 per couple, $25 for a group of five people, payable to Mind Your Body through Venmo or cash at the door. Doors to the loft open at 6 p.m. for set up and early dinner. Lessons start at 7 p.m. Bar and table service will be available from 6 to 9 p.m.
L & K Carpet One offers the hottest new products that are trending in home design whether it's engineered hardwood, tile, cork, luxury vinyl, residential indoor or outdoor lighting, furniture of the highest quality, home decor and incredible wall art. Let Jared and his amazing staff help you create that next new look for your home.
This week’s calendar:
Tuesday
$1 off gyros at The Grecian Key.
$4 paninis at Crafted: Beverages at Station Square.
Date night at Off the Rails Brewing: a pizza, two beers and an appetizer for $28.
$2 off all things taco at Villano’s Italian.
Wine tasting from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Yellowstone Restaurant’s Y Lounge.
$2 street tacos and $5 margaritas at Portneuf Valley Brewing.
Wednesday
$5 breakfast burritos at Crafted: Beverages at Station Square.
$7 Cobb salads at Food For Thought.
All regular menu items are $12 and under every Wednesday at Villano’s Italian.
Steak night at Portneuf Valley Brewing, with baked potato and choice of soup or salad for $12.95.
DJ Bingo at The Oasis. Fun begins at 7 p.m. followed by open mic karaoke at 9 p.m.
DJ Trivia at the Union Taproom begins at 7 p.m., inside the Yellowstone Hotel.
Flight night at the 313 Whiskey Bar. Save 20 percent on the featured whiskey flight.
Open mic night every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the One One Seven Music Lounge.
Open mic night at Star Route Brewery featuring Jarid Greene from 7 to 10 p.m.
Thursday
$1 off gyros at The Grecian Key.
Flight night at Off the Rails Brewing: $1 off all flights along with Taco Thursday specials.
Live jazz at The Yellowstone Restaurant featuring The Dewdroppers from 6 to 8 p.m.
Thirsty Thursday drink specials every Thursday at The Office Bar & Grill.
Open mic at Station Square at 7 p.m.
Thanks A Brunch will be at Star Route Brewery making for a great evening of beer and food.
Burger Your Way at Portneuf Valley Brewing, with choice of two toppings for $12.
Karaoke at the One One Seven Music Lounge hosted by Harly Queen at 7 p.m.
TNT Productions presents karaoke at the Bourbon Barrel at 8 p.m.
Friday
Free Fry Friday at the Grecian Key: free order of small fries with any sandwich until 3 p.m.
Thanks A Brunch will be at Star Route Brewery with the return of their Backstrap Black IPA, on tap and in to-go cans.
Open mic night at The Union Taproom beginning at 7 p.m., plus BOGO happy hours from 4 to 6 p.m. and again from 9 to 11 p.m.
Handmade fish and chips at Portneuf Valley Brewing, with soup or salad, for $14.95.
“Glow Forest Animals” paint class at The Grape Van Gogh at 7 p.m.
Alexa Sluder live at Portneuf Valley Brewing from 8 to 10 p.m.
Saturday
“Hedwig Kids Paint” paint class at The Grape Van Gogh at 10 a.m.
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Brunch specials at the First National Bar, every Saturday and Sunday.
“Midnight Embrace” paint project at The Grape Van Gogh at 7 p.m.
$1 off all beer, plus wing specials at The Union Taproom from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Matt Harmon will perform at 7:30 p.m.
Surf and turf special at Portneuf Valley Brewing: 8-ounce steak with 6 ounces of shrimp with soup or salad for $22.95.
Depth of Deception live at the One One Seven Music Lounge at 9 p.m.
Sunday
Sunday Brunch at The Yellowstone Restaurant from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bottomless mimosas and brunch at Off the Rails Brewing.
“Heart Tree” paint class at The Grape Van Gogh at 3 p.m.
Happy Hour all day at Star Route Brewery, open from 3 to 10 p.m.
Monday
Muffin Monday at Crafted: Beverages at Station Square: $3 for drip coffee and a muffin.
Meatball Mondays at Portneuf Valley Brewing featuring spaghetti and meatballs, meatball sub or BBQ meatball skewers for $9.95.
Celebrate your birthday at The Yellowstone Restaurant. If you have a March birthday, on Mondays during the month, receive a free entrée to celebrate with the purchase of a second entrée.
Bachelor/Ladies Night at Off the Rails Brewing: Watch ABC’s The Bachelor and ladies get $1 off all drinks.
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Historic Downtown Pocatello.