Blades Salon & Spa expands, celebrates fifth anniversary
Blades Salon & Spa, located at Station Square, 200 S. Main St., has expanded, added new services and new staff and is celebrating five years. This week, there are specials on cool sculpting, acrylic nails, hair cuts and color and more. Call 208-234-1111 for more information and to schedule your appointment. Be sure to stop in on Friday during art walk and see their beautiful new addition.
Downtown this week
On Friday, please plan to come downtown and enjoy First Friday Art Walk. From 5 to 8 p.m., there will be a variety of art, artists, music, food, fashion and friendship. We will publish a complete list of locations on Thursday morning.
The Bacon Experience and the One One Seven Music Lounge will both be participating in their first First Friday Art Walk this Friday. If you haven’t checked out these two new businesses, Friday is the time to stop in.
Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main St., has new fall inventory in the shop. Clothes, home décor, gifts and more!
Barricade is open for private events and parties Thursday through Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. For only $20 per hour, you will have private access to all of Barricade's arcade games and your own bartender. This is the perfect way to balance going out and spending time with friends all while keeping as safe as possible. They sanitize all countertops, surfaces and games regularly throughout the night. The latest your reservation can begin is 8 p.m. and give them at least 24 hours advance notice. Parties are limited to 20 people. Book here: bit.ly/3jwv3ki.
PV’s Uncorked on Main will host its next Wine Pairing on Thursday beginning at 6:30 p.m. Five courses will be paired with five wines. For reservations, call 208-233-1322 today. These events have been selling out, so make your reservations early.
The Pocatello Elks Lodge will be supporting $5,000 in local scholarships this academic year. All applications go through the Elks National Foundation (ENF) Most Valuable Student scholarship. This is a national competition and if any local student wins in the national competition, that will be amazing because those are all four-year scholarships of at least $1,000 per year. However, once students have gone through the national competition and not been chosen for an award, the local students will be routed to the Pocatello Lodge and considered for $500 or $1,000 one-time awards. All applicants must be graduating from high school this spring. Additionally, the ENF also has scholarships available for kids and grandkids of Elks who have been in good standing since 2018. To be eligible for the Poky Elks scholarships, you first must apply through ENF. Visit elks.org/scholars for more information or contact Neil Tocher at tochneil@isu.edu.
The Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will be hosting an End of Summer Corn Hole Tournament on Sept. 12. Registration begins at 1 p.m., and bags start flying at 2 p.m. There are a limited number of teams, so reserve your spots today by calling Neil at 509-954-6566.
Stop by the 313 Whiskey Bar for Whiskey Wednesday Flight Night, every Wednesday in Pocatello’s only Whiskey Room. Their experienced bartenders create a specific whiskey flight for each week. When you order the designated flight you get 20 percent off. It’s a great way to try whiskeys, learn a little about them and enjoy great company. Flight night special runs from 4 p.m. to close.
The Union Taproom has introduced a new menu featuring daily specials. With 16 beers on tap and delicious menu options, the crew at The Union would love to see you this week. Outdoor seating is available, too.
The Crafter's Market at Station Square is open every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square located at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at their new indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This week will feature raspberries, fresh picked corn, peaches and tomatoes. Along with a variety of food items and handmade arts and crafts, the market is the place to be on Saturday morning. Located at the Old Town Pavilion, 420 N. Main St.
The Food Truck Roundabout is now coming to the Old Town Pavilion on Mondays from 4 to 8 p.m. Hosted by Grandma’s Pantry, a variety of local food trucks will be on site on Mondays. Come out for fun food, snow cones, donuts, lemonade and more.
We would love to see you downtown shopping and dining this week. Thank you for supporting local every way you can, every time you can!
Stephanie Palagi is the executive director of Old Town Pocatello, Inc. The Old Town Pocatello office can be reached at 208-232-7545 or by visiting oldtownpocatello.com.