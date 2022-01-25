In the summer of 2014, I had just graduated college and was working at a coffee shop as I applied to every journalism job I was even slightly interested in.
It didn’t take long before, one day, I got a call from the head of the copy desk at the Idaho State Journal in Pocatello, Idaho — a place I had only even heard of before because my grandpa grew up in the Upper Valley and knew Pocatello as the dirty town with the trains.
I was offered a job copy editing and designing pages, and I took it. I got rid of everything I owned that wouldn’t fit into my car, and I drove from Nebraska to Idaho.
I never — ever — considered that I’d be here for more than a year, maybe two. This was going to be my stepping off point to something grander.
But something happened: I fell in love with my job, and Pocatello grew on me.
A year passed, then two, then three.
In September 2017, an opportunity came up for me to become the business editor, which would require writing articles. But I had never wanted to be a reporter. I was perfectly content designing pages and correcting typos.
In college, when I had to take reporting classes, I always arrived 15 minutes early for my interviews so I could sit in the car and give myself a lengthy pep talk. Interviewing people, even people I had met before, filled me with dread. It was an introvert’s nightmare. I got good grades and I wrote good stories, but I only took the reporting classes because I needed a journalism degree to become a copy editor.
Still, though, the opportunity to write fun stories about the local business community was appealing, so I decided to go for it.
In the beginning, I still panicked before interviews. I preferred to interview people over the phone because that was my safe space. I still had to give myself pep talks. I over-prepared for even the simplest interviews. What if I choked and forgot to ask something important? What if there was an awkward silence and I needed to fill it?
Somewhere along the way, I became less scared. Talking to people I didn’t know and would otherwise have no reason to interact with was good for me. Turns out, the space outside your comfort zone really is where growth happens.
At some point, I started doing the majority of my interviews in person. I discovered that if I sat down with someone, if I could watch their eyes light up as they talked about the things they’re passionate about, I could understand them better. I could ask better questions. I could really listen, and they could feel seen.
This is where my transformation happened. I was no longer held back by my introversion. Instead of being afraid to talk to new people, I now found joy in it.
These days when I go out into the community, there are always familiar faces. At the farmers market, I can strike up easy conversation with many vendors because we’ve interacted through the course of my job. I've gotten to know so many business owners in town, and I’ve even become friends with a few of them.
I have become part of my community, I have fallen in love with Pocatello, because of my job as the business editor.
Watching the businesses in Pocatello and Chubbuck pivot and thrive — and even open for the first time — in the face of a global pandemic has been an honor to witness. Your resilience is an inspiration.
At the end of 2021, I was reflecting on my career, and what I realized is that what I'm already doing is exactly what I want to be doing.
Telling the stories of the people in this community made me a better person. Telling your stories saved me from the limiting beliefs I had about myself.
All that to say this: Thank you.
Thank you to everyone who has opened up to me over the years. I may be a capable writer, but when I write an article that really speaks to people it’s not only because of my work — it’s because of the authenticity and passion of my interview subjects.
Thank you for welcoming me into your businesses and sometimes even your homes or meeting me at a coffee shop so that I can understand you better.
Thank you for all your compliments on my work over the years — an act of kindness that continues to spur me forward.
Thank you for letting me tell your stories. I can't wait to tell more of them in 2022 and beyond.
Danae Lenz is the editor of the East Idaho Business Journal. If you would like her to tell your story, reach out to her at dlenz@journalnet.com.