Many communities in Idaho — and the rest of America — struggle with the issue of how to revitalize their downtown business districts. A few decades back, downtowns were the heart of their communities. People came to downtowns not only to shop but also to socialize, be entertained and relax.
However, during the 1970s and 1980s, downtowns began to lose their place as the center of activity in many communities. A key cause of this was the rise of shopping malls and large shopping centers. Many downtown businesses left and relocated in malls and shopping centers far from the city centers.
Malls began to decline in the mid-1990s with the rise of internet shopping. However, the move toward online shopping did not help downtown America. The internet just created more competition. Downtowns, as businesses left, began to suffer in many ways, and in many communities the decline is still ongoing.
As anchor stores and other businesses left downtowns across America, these once vibrant business districts began to hollow out. Foot traffic and customer presence declined in downtowns as businesses’ relocations from these districts gave people fewer reasons to shop where they once did. Subsequently, downtowns began to become populated with vacant and decaying properties. In some communities, downtowns have even become havens for crime and poverty.
This past summer, Bengal Solutions, a business consulting program at Idaho State University, was tasked by Dr. Shane Hunt, the dean of the College of Business, to research successful downtown revitalization efforts. One of the communities studied by Bengal Solutions was Tupelo, Mississippi.
When most people think of Tupelo, Elvis Presley comes to mind. Elvis was indeed born and raised in Tupelo, and this is something that the community is proud of and capitalizes on. Each year, Tupelo is home to a major music festival dedicated to the memory and musical style of their favorite son that draws in tens of thousands from across the U.S. and overseas.
However, there is more to Tupelo than one famous musician. Tupelo, surprisingly, shares a good deal in common with Pocatello. Both communities’ early histories are tied to the railroad. Also, both Tupelo and Pocatello are commercial magnets for several rural counties that surround them.
Another common element that both Pocatello and Tupelo share is that both communities have historic downtowns. Like other downtowns in the U.S., both communities’ downtowns suffered from the rise of shopping malls and online shopping. Also, both Pocatello and Tupelo have made positive steps over the years to revitalize their downtowns.
Tupelo’s story of downtown revitalization is unique and recently won national recognition. In 2020, the Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association (DTMSA) won Main Street America’s Great American Main Street Award. The national recognition with this prestigious award highlighted the 30-year efforts of the DTMSA and its director Debbie Brangenberg.
The DTMSA was founded in 1991 as part of a partnership between the city of Tupelo and the downtown business community. The impetus for starting the DTMSA was the opening of a new shopping mall in Tupelo. The mall, like malls in other communities, was luring businesses out of the downtown. Business leaders in the downtown wanted to reverse this trend and felt that establishing the DTMSA would be an important step toward that goal.
Shortly after the establishment of the DTMSA, Brangenberg was hired as the organization’s executive director. In 1991, she had limited resources but she had a vision, and that vision has been a consistent factor in the organization's success.
According to Brangenberg, “It's been an incremental process over 30 years where we have had to maintain our vision for downtown while being flexible and at the same time building strength.”
DTMSA, being part of Tupelo’s city government, has worked with many different mayors and city council members. Those who have worked with Brangenberg and the DTMSA credit much of the organization’s success to Brangenberg’s ability to win over the political and community leadership of Tupelo to her vision of what Tupelo’s downtown could and should be. If the direction or goals of the DTMSA had been altered by different city leaders, success might not have been the result.
Brangenberg’s plan for Tupelo always focused on the people of downtown Tupelo’s business community. Downtown Tupelo’s business community has a great track record of being engaged in efforts to support economic growth and community development. The tradition of the people of Tupelo working together to help make their community better is often referred to as the “Spirit of Tupelo.”
One example of the Spirit of Tupelo involves the novel idea of business leaders to purchase a Jersey bull from Ireland. During the 1930s, Tupelo struggled to provide its community members with good job opportunities. A group of business leaders correctly identified that the Tupelo area could become a major center of the dairy industry. The bull helped sire several large local dairy herds. Fees from the bull’s services helped to fund what is still a successful economic development organization: the Community Development Foundation.
Another example would be the business community’s leadership in the area of civil rights. During the 1950s, several downtown business leaders identified that the prejudicial treatment of African Americans was adversely impacting commerce and economic growth. At a time when it was not popular in the South, many of Tupelo’s business leaders pushed for inclusion and an end to segregation.
Luckily, Brangenberg found the Tupelo Spirit could still be called upon to support her efforts at revitalization and economic development in downtown Tupelo. Each year, DTMSA recruits volunteers to help with a long list of special events in the downtown area, including concerts, festivals, street fairs and special shopping events. These events could not be put on without the support of many volunteers from not only the business community but from the citizens of Tupelo as well.
The dividends of these events have been to once again place Tupelo’s downtown, as Brangenberg puts it, “as the beating heart of Tupelo.” As one resident put it, “Every week it seems there is an event going on in the downtown. These events give people good reasons to come to the downtown.”
Another key to Brangenberg’s success at the DTMSA has been communication. Since becoming the director of the DTMSA, she has actively reached out to the business owners in downtown Tupelo. Frequent outreach has accomplished several things for the DTMSA, including the development of relationships of trust; the opportunity for businesses to communicate needs, challenges and opportunities with the DTMSA; and the opportunity for the DTMSA to recruit volunteers.
Collaboration has been another key source of success for the DTMSA. The DTMSA has been successful in working with other organizations in Tupelo that have common goals. These partnerships have created coalitions that helped make possible an $11 million streetscape project in the downtown and the development of the downtown’s old fairgrounds into the Fairpark amphitheater complex. Some of the key partnerships one would expect to find include: the Chamber of Commerce, the city of Tupelo and Tupelo’s Community Development Foundation. However, other groups such as churches in the downtown and civil and youth organizations all have worked with the DTMSA in support of their efforts.
It is often said that imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Tupelo’s downtown revitalization success is tied to its people and businesses engaging in the process of making their community better. There are also important lessons of consistency of vision, perseverance, communication, collaboration and creativity that Tupelo’s downtown revitalization can teach other small cities.
Dr. Dan Cravens is a clinical assistant professor of management and the director of Bengal Solutions at Idaho State University’s College of Business.