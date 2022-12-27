In 2022, I met with 156 individuals about starting or growing their small business. That’s 156 conversations about everything from marketing to managing employees. Some people come back several times, some I never see again, and some launch or expand successful businesses. At the end of each year, I ask all my clients to share a set of growth metrics with us. Every year this data hands me a perfect case of the Pareto principle.

Vilfredo Pareto was an Italian economist born in 1848. He is credited for first recognizing the 80/20 rule. His observation was that 80 percent of the land in Italy was owned by 20 percent of the people. This statistical phenomenon shows up in economics, health, nature and business.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.