In 2022, I met with 156 individuals about starting or growing their small business. That’s 156 conversations about everything from marketing to managing employees. Some people come back several times, some I never see again, and some launch or expand successful businesses. At the end of each year, I ask all my clients to share a set of growth metrics with us. Every year this data hands me a perfect case of the Pareto principle.
Vilfredo Pareto was an Italian economist born in 1848. He is credited for first recognizing the 80/20 rule. His observation was that 80 percent of the land in Italy was owned by 20 percent of the people. This statistical phenomenon shows up in economics, health, nature and business.
In the case of the Small Business Development Center, 80 percent of our clients’ financial impact comes from 20 percent of our clients. In 2022, 14 of our 156 clients collectively raised over $5.5 million in capital. At time of writing, we haven’t collected all our 2022 data yet, but as usual, a small number of clients contribute a huge amount of impact to our local economy.
I wanted to understand more about why these particular businesses performed so much better than our other 142 clients, so I reflected on our history together and reviewed the notes I take on each meeting. Here is how the 20 percent operate:
The 20 percent show up. A lot. They show up to meetings with me, meetings with suppliers, meetings with partners, meetings with accountants, meetings with customers, and meetings with anyone who can help. They return phone calls. They seldom cancel anything. They make their business a priority, and they move other items around the business commitments they have. Maybe this is down to good calendaring skills, maybe they are naturally more organized than others, but showing up even when it is inconvenient, boring or possibly bad news makes a big difference. When you show up, it creates and maintains momentum.
The 20 percent leverage the resources around them. Our client who raised over $600,000 this year did so without a bank. He started with the intention to expand his business with an SBA bank loan, and he worked for months trying to secure that funding. When, after nearly a year of heartburn, it was clear the loan was not going through, he called me. I connected him with an SBDC financing expert and two regional development fund options. We got it done, and the financing came through because he asked about alternate funding resources. The SBDC is the resource hub. It is our job to know about all the agencies and programs businesses can leverage to get the help they need.
The 20 percent are tenacious. One of my 20 percent clients recently purchased a building to expand their business to another city. There was a large, unforeseen expense when the local fire inspector mandated a new, six-figure sprinkler system. After spending time unsuccessfully lobbying the city government, he decided to privately hire a fire inspection consultant from another respected government agency. The inspector came up with a new plan that did not involve building the expensive sprinkler system. The city approved the new alternative. This client kept thinking about approaches to solving the problem even after he heard the initial mandate for the sprinkler system.
Bonus tip: the niche idea. This year, I have three female-led businesses that are set to become next year’s 20 percent. It is worth noting that their success comes from building businesses that are unlike anything that is already in our community. When I sit down with a new business, I focus first on value propositions. What is absolutely unique about how your business does business? If your business is truly something only you can offer, you have a head start on becoming part of the 20 percent.
You can start your journey to the 20 percent with a call to the SBDC. We are taxpayer funded to provide no-cost consulting and low-cost training to any small business.
Ann Swanson is the regional director of the Small Business Development Center at the ISU College of Business. Reach out at 208-282-4402 or swanann@isu.edu for an appointment.
