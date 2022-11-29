Kevin C. King

Kevin C. King

Depending on your situation, it might be appropriate to make some year-end financial moves. But there’s one in particular that may allow you to take advantage of the current investment climate while providing potential benefits far into the future.

This move is called a Roth IRA conversion — the process of converting all or a portion of a traditional IRA to a Roth IRA. Traditional IRAs are often funded with pre-tax dollars, so contributions can lower your taxable income, and earnings can grow tax deferred. A Roth IRA, however, is funded with after-tax dollars, so you get no immediate tax deduction, but earnings and contributions can be withdrawn federally tax free, as long as you meet several requirements, including holding your account for five years and not taking withdrawals until you’re at least 59½.

