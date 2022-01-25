As someone who works at a financial institution, a common thing we have to deal with is a customer who has questions about whether or not something is a scam.
Rule No. 1: It's almost always a scam.
If you live by that rule, you will have taken the first step to thwart all efforts to get you to divulge information, send money, give access to your computer or whatever else it is that fraudsters are trying to perpetrate.
We deal with it every day and the problem is that scams can get more and more elaborate and are designed to prey on your weaknesses and fears. They prey on those who need money with promises of great windfalls of cash if you just help them with some plan. They prey on those who need to sell something by sending you a fraudulent check, hoping you'll send or give them the product before the bank discovers it's fraud. Or they'll "accidentally" send you too much money and ask you just to kindly send the balance back to them in some form or fashion before the check bounces and you're left with nothing. They prey on the lonely with sweetheart scams, someone finding you online and listening to you and falling in love with you and wanting to be with you and if you just send them money they will come be with you, but then they disappear with your money or they'll have a problem and ask for more.
They use factual situations or institutions to appear more legitimate and prey on your fears. It's the IRS and you need to pay them now or they will arrest you for cheating or making an error on your taxes. It's Idaho Power or Intermountain Gas and they're about to shut off your power because they didn't get your payment. It's your daughter or son or grandchild stuck far away and their phone is broken so they can only text but please send them money so they can be safe and come home. Just send it to them through Venmo or Zelle or wire it and all will be well, but once the money is gone you generally can't get it back.
Fraudsters use your electronics, setting up fake websites and links and elaborate ways to hack your computer, popping messages up on your screen telling you your computer is infected and they can help you if you just call this number, pretending to be Microsoft or some other company. They install spyware and watch you and try to get your financial information when you log in to your online banking, or perhaps they get compromising information and try to use that against you.
They call you on the phone, they use your electronics, sometimes they even show up with a fake cashier's check ready to buy your vehicle you had for sale on eBay or they'll send a check to you and tell you where to ship the merchandise before the check gets returned. And in case you didn't know it, just because a bank or credit union makes your funds available, it doesn't mean the check has cleared yet, and when the other bank returns it because it's fraudulent a week or two later, you are out the money and the merchandise is gone.
There are so many warning signs, but when people are in love, or afraid for their loved ones, or need money, or are afraid they'll get in trouble, or go perusing all sorts of internet sites indiscriminately, then they are vulnerable to the charms of the perpetrators and their means of manipulating you.
If it's too good to be true, then listen to that. If they tell you not to tell your bank or to deposit through the ATM or to tell your banker or teller it's something else, then for heaven's sake, it's not real. If they ask you to send the money in a particular way that seems fishy, it probably is. Most legitimate companies will mail you and not call you on the phone to tell you that you owe them money.
My rule of thumb is to not talk to them. Hang up if they say something's wrong and call the business or person directly to verify if there's an issue. Always, always, always talk to your bank or credit union and ask them if you have any questions about it at all. We see it all the time, and it's heartbreaking sometimes.
Please, everyone who reads this, take it to heart and share it with all those you love, particularly the elderly and vulnerable who are not aware of all the electronic means by which perpetrators of fraud gain access to you and your finances. And, if in doubt, ask someone else, call your banker or check with the local police department, as I'm sure they hear about it all as well.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society and works for a local financial institution.