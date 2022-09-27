Dave Bagley

Dave Bagley 

In 2009, Woodruff Construction LLC was hired to construct a wastewater treatment facility in Iowa. As part of the project, in 2010, Woodruff contracted with Clark Farms Ltd. to provide lagoon sludge removal. In 2011, Clark Farms realized they had underbid the project. As a result, Clark Farms abandoned the project prior to completion.

Not unsurprisingly, in 2012, Woodruff sued Clark Farms for breach of contract and prevailed, obtaining a judgment against Clark Farms for a little over $400,000 plus interest. Clark Farms did not pay Woodruff and that led to another lawsuit, which is the point of this story.

