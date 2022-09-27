In 2009, Woodruff Construction LLC was hired to construct a wastewater treatment facility in Iowa. As part of the project, in 2010, Woodruff contracted with Clark Farms Ltd. to provide lagoon sludge removal. In 2011, Clark Farms realized they had underbid the project. As a result, Clark Farms abandoned the project prior to completion.
Not unsurprisingly, in 2012, Woodruff sued Clark Farms for breach of contract and prevailed, obtaining a judgment against Clark Farms for a little over $400,000 plus interest. Clark Farms did not pay Woodruff and that led to another lawsuit, which is the point of this story.
Woodruff wanted to be paid but Clark Farms did not have any money. So, what did Woodruff do? It sued to have the judge ignore the protection offered by Clark Farms’ corporate structure so that it could have access to the assets of Clark Farms’ owner to satisfy the judgment. The process of bypassing the protection normally afforded by a corporate structure is called “piercing the corporate veil.” The same theory applies to limited liability companies (LLCs) and limited liability limited partnerships (LLLPs) as well.
The point of corporations, LLCs and LLLPs is to protect the personal assets of the owners of the business from the business’s debts and expenses. The money that the owner contributes to the entity is at risk to pay business debts and expenses but, generally, the owner’s personal assets (like their personal bank account or personally owned real estate) are protected if the corporation is sued. This limited liability enjoyed by owners of corporations (and LLCs and LLLPs) has had a dramatic effect on driving innovation and economic development in the United States. It expands the ways that businesses can raise money beyond borrowing and direct investment by the business’s founder.
So, getting back to Woodruff’s lawsuit to gain access to the personal assets of Clark Farms to pay the company’s debt, what happened? In essence, a lawsuit to pierce the corporate veil (or LLC or LLLP veil) seeks to shift the liability for payment from the company to the owner of the company. This is a dramatic remedy awarded only in exceptional circumstances where a corporation is “a mere shell, serving no legitimate business purpose, and used primarily as an intermediary to perpetuate fraud or promote injustice.” Courts consider the following factors in determining if the corporate veil should be pierced:
• Is the corporation undercapitalized?
• Does the corporation lack separate books?
• Are the corporation’s finances kept separate from the owner’s individual finances (or are they commingled)?
• Does the corporation pay the owner’s individual obligations?
• Are corporate formalities followed?
In Woodruff’s suit, the court found that there was no evidence that Clark Farms was undercapitalized. Undercapitalization occurs when a business does not have enough money or insurance to pay its debts or liabilities as they normally come due. It appeared that Clark Farms was profitable and, generally, had enough money to pay its normal debts as they came due.
Whether separate books were kept was problematic for Clark Farms. It kept track of loans from Clark Farms to its owner and from its owner to the company but there was no (or very little) documentation substantiating the loans. For example, there were no promissory notes from the owner to the company for loans made from the company to the owner. While there was a promissory note from the company to the owner, it was lacking in definite terms like a due date or amount. The court found that Clark Farms’ books did not support the argument that the company’s activities were separate and distinct from its owner’s.
Unfortunately for Clark Farms, the court also found that it commingled the business’s finances with the owner’s personal finances. In doing so, it relied on evidence that the company’s bank account was used for the owner’s personal purposes and his other businesses. The court noted that at any time, the company’s bank account could hold money belonging to the company, its owner personally, or other businesses he owned personally.
Finally, the court also determined that Clark Farms did not follow corporate formalities. These include a failure to keep the entity in good standing with the secretary of state and failure to keep written minutes of required meetings.
In reviewing the factors described above, the court ultimately concluded that the owner did not consider the business or its finances to be separate from himself or his other businesses. Therefore, the court pierced the corporation veil and determined that the owner would be personally liable for the Clark Farms judgment.
Small business owners often fail to keep these factors in mind when running their business. It is unsettlingly common for business owner’s to pay for personal expenses out of the business’s bank account. It can also be common for bookkeepers to reference loans between a company and its owner or his or her other businesses on the company’s books without any promissory notes or other legal documentation substantiating the loan’s legitimacy. Business owners also often fail to hold required meetings or keep written minutes of such meetings.
While many business owners make the mistakes described above, that is not a valid excuse if there is a lawsuit seeking to hold an owner personally liable for a business’s debts or expenses. The best course of action is for business owners to make sure that the company’s books only reflect company finances, that the company’s bank account only holds company funds and is used only for company purposes, properly document all transactions between the owner and the company, and make sure to hold all required meetings and keep written minutes. Qualified financial and legal advisers can help businesses with these issues before they become a problem. When it comes to protecting a business owner’s personal assets, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
Because this article does not contain any legal advice and is for educational purposes and because every business owner’s situation is unique, it is important to retain qualified advisers for help in each business owner’s particular circumstances.
Dave Bagley is an associate clinical professor of accounting at Idaho State University's College of Business.
