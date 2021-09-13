Old Town Mercantile & Antiques invites you in to shop at Idaho’s largest antique mall. Featuring three floors of antiques, vintage, home decor, collectibles, jewelry, art, signs, tools and more inside the historic Carlyle Building.
Blades Salon & Spa, inside Station Square, has recently introduced microneedling to their lineup. To learn more about how Blades can help you look your very best, call 208-234-1111.
The Oasis Sports Bar now has daily menu specials. Follow them on Facebook for daily information, and don’t forget they have the NFL Sunday Ticket to catch your favorite teams playing all season long.
United Way of Southeastern Idaho will be hosting their annual Campaign Kick-Off Breakfast on Thursday, and you are invited. For a suggested donation of $10 for adults and $5 for kids, your whole office, family, or group of friends can enjoy a gourmet pancake breakfast at the downtown pavilion. Pancake flipping begins at 7:30 a.m. and will be served until 10 a.m. Visit bit.ly/3zer4kH for more information, to rsvp or to make a donation.
The Friends of the Marshall Public Library invites the public to their last Summer Flash Book Sale on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will be held outside, weather permitting, on their back plaza. There will be a variety of paperback and hardcover books available for purchase.
Vendor registration for The Great Pumpkin Festival is now open. Don’t miss the opportunity to feature your business, products and services during this annual outdoor event scheduled for Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. along Main Street. Visit www.historicdowntownpocatello.com for details and the registration form.
Our favorite paranormal investigators are back! SPIRO Paranormal and Historic Downtown Pocatello are pleased to present the 13th annual Haunted History Walking Tours on Oct. 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30. Visit four haunted buildings in Historic Downtown Pocatello — not just walk by them, but go inside to learn more about the history of the building and experience for yourself the charm and haunts inside. Tickets are now available now at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com
There will be a “Flavors of Fall” wine tasting at Barricade on Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $5 for 10 pours. Hosted by Kathy Standley of BRJ Distributors. Bring your own snacks or get delivery from ChubbyZ’. Special pricing on wine by the glass or bottle on the night of the tasting.
Ready to test your skills at Asteroids? Barricade is having a tournament on Saturday, from 6 to 9 p.m. The prize is a special edition National Parks Monopoly board game. Rules of the tournament are as follows: Each participant plays 10 games (cost $2.50) as player A and B. Their scores are then averaged. Whoever has the top score in the end wins.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., has expanded their hours and their menu. The brewery is now open every day at 11 a.m. and is now serving lunch, too. Their new menu includes new appetizers, new sandwiches, fantastic barbecue, loaded baked potatoes and more. The Brewery Comedy Tour returns to Star Route on Saturday. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $13 in advance and $20 at the door. Ask a bartender about paying in advance.
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. First Ave., is once again open for lunch Monday through Saturday beginning at noon.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with loads of fresh produce. Be sure to make plans now for the pie baking contest coming up on Oct. 2.
The Crafters Market will be open inside Station Square on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Local crafters are beginning to feature fall items, so be sure to stop in.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.