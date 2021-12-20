The countdown to Christmas is here! Don’t let these final days become filled with stress. Take a stroll through Historic Downtown Pocatello and you are sure to find the perfect gift. From stocking stuffers to gift cards, furniture to fishing poles, snowboards to diamonds, our local merchants have just what you are looking for.
Main Street Music Inc., 401 N. Main St., has lots of guitars, drums, ukuleles, keyboards, amps, tongue drums, shirts, straps, accessories and much more in stock! Used vinyl and CD's. Great deals for Christmas. Lots of stocking stuffers under $10.00! Open this week Monday to Friday from 10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Ritzy Repeats, 401 1/2 N. Main St., has lots of Christmas decor and items in stock! 30 percent off Christmas items on Thursday and Friday. The shop is full of women’s and children’s clothing, home décor and jewelry, too. Open this week, Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m.
Molinelli’s Jewelers, 126 N. Main St., Idaho’s Oldest Jewelry Store, has the sparkle that will make your Christmas shine. Fine jewelry with exceptional customer service makes Molinelli’s the place to go for engagement rings, anniversary rings and lots of wonderful, sparkly gift ideas.
Books galore can be found at Walrus & Carpenter Books. Books for collectors, new and used. If you love books, stop by 251 N. Main St.
Snake River Fly, 257 N. Main St., is our locally owned progressive fly tying and fly fishing shop. They have a huge assortment of locally tied flies specific to the area. For flies and all types of fishing supplies, Snake River Fly can help you!
Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., has an amazing inventory and shop full of treasures with even more arriving daily. Just in time for the holidays!
Be sure to visit Old Town Gunslingers, 352 N. Main St., for all of your hunting supply needs. The store is full of inventory and has everything you need to make your hunt a success.
Give the gift of pet lodging and grooming from Pocatello Pet Lodge and Pocatello Pet Lodge, Too! They also have a variety of treats and toys in stock because they know our furry family members also have stockings to be filled.
East Fork Bikes, 346 N. Main St., for mountain bikes, road bikes, BMX, cool kids bikes, snowboards, skis, goggles and more!
Bunzow Glass presents Crafts & Drafts for Procrastinators on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. at Portneuf Valley Brewing. One last opportunity to get some truly unique handmade gifts. After shopping, you can show off your wrapping skills at their complimentary gift wrapping station. The festive ambiance and drinks in PVB’s cozy loft will make your procrastination feel planned!
Dining & Entertainment!
Give the gift of a delicious meal this Christmas! Gift cards are available at many of our restaurants, coffee shops, pubs, breweries and bars.
Enjoy Wine Tasting on Tuesday and The Dewdroppers live on Thursday at The Yellowstone Restaurant. Enjoy a delicious holiday beverage, dinner and live jazz. And on Sunday, brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with jazz from 10 a.m. to noon by Keith Ward with Freddy Gildersleeve.
Find traditional Greek cuisine downtown this week. Save $1 on gyro sandwiches Tuesday and Thursday at The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main St.
Have you tried a sushi platter at Sumisu? Featuring their signature Tiny Dancer, Yellowstone, Portneuf, Dynamite Shrimp and California Rolls, the sushi platter is a must try! Always the freshest and always delicious at Sumisu Asian Fusion and Sushi, 309 E. Center St.
Round River Baking, 250 N. Main St., will be open on Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a full line-up of their delicious breads and baked goods.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., will be open Thursday and Friday. Thursday is Flight Night with $1 off beer and wine flights. Wines rotate weekly. Tipsy Trivia from 7 to 9 p.m., free to play with teams up to six with prizes for top teams and NFL Thursday Night Football. Hours on Friday will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Enjoy Mug Club specials Thursday and Friday.
Open Mic Jam Session happens every Thursday at Station Square. The evening starts at 7 p.m. Join in on a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and, of course, music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. If you're hungry, Crafted: Beverages at Station Square will be open with food, beer/wine, coffee and more.
With so many amazing businesses downtown, it just isn’t possible to include them all. The information above is a sampling. Please take some time this week and visit. You will not be disappointed.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.