There is so much happening downtown; you don’t want to miss visiting this week!
Happy first anniversary to Star Route Brewery! Congratulations Chris, Gretchen and staff! Located at 218 N. Main St., Star Route Brewery features their Mug Club discounts every Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday they are hosting a Mug Club Party to celebrate their anniversary. On Thursday, it’s Flight Night with $1 off beer and wine flights, plus Tipsy Trivia from 7 to 9 p.m., free to play with teams up to six with prizes for top teams, and NFL Thursday Night Football. On Friday catch live music by Strings Attached starting at 7:30 p.m. and on Saturday Henry Gonzales will perform beginning at 7:30 p.m. Star Route is available for your holiday party or special events. Contact Chris (208-406-7089) for more information.
Goodbye Hello Crafts & Boutique, 144 N. Main St., is now open on Mondays, too! For the months of November and December their Holiday Hours will be Monday-Friday 11:30am-6:00pm and Saturday 10:00am-5:00pm.
Concepts Squared at Station Square will be hosting Miss Idaho, Ayriss Torres on Tuesday from 7 to 9 p.m. She will be presenting information about the concept of financial literacy. The event will take place inside the Roundhouse Conference Room. Admission is free and Crafted: Beverages at Station Square will be open for food and beverages.
Save $1 every Tuesday and Thursday on delicious Gyros at The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main St. And, don’t forget Free Fry Friday. Order any sandwich before 3 p.m. and receive a free small order of fries.
Villano’s Italian, 165 N. Main St., features $2 off taco menu items on Tuesdays and all menu items $12 and under on Wednesdays. Pizza, pasta, delicious salads and more are included!
The Yellowstone Restaurant, inside the Historic Hotel Yellowstone, will be hosting wine tasting on Tuesday 5 to 7 p.m. and live Jazz featuring The Dewdroppers on Thursday beginning at 7 p.m.
If you are dreaming about new appliances, Pocatello Electric would love to help you! Stop in today at 258 N. Main St., so you are ready for holiday entertaining. Serving southeast Idaho since 1902!
Since 1903, Molinelli’s Jewelers, is where Idaho goes to propose. Winter wedding season is upon us and that perfect ring is just waiting for you. Don’t pop the question before you’ve visited Molinelli’s Jewelers, 126 N. Main St.
Energy Circle with Carey Tomich on Wednesday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and Sound Bath with Sacred Sounds with Terri Bergen on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. hosted at MIP Life Designs, 147 S. Arthur Ave. Contact Paula to reserve your seat for one or both of the workshops: 208-603-9333 or paula@myintuitivepaula.com.
$7 Cobb Salads at Food For Thought every Wednesday at 540 N Main St.
Join Barricade, 308 E. Center St., on Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. for a “Black Tie” wine tasting to help kick off the holiday season. It’s $10 for five pours. Feel free to dress up fancy or come as you are. Enjoy some delicious wines that pair wonderfully with your upcoming celebrations. Special pricing by the glass/bottle on the night of the tasting. Hosted by Kathy Standley of BRJ Distributors. Feel free to bring snacks or get delivery from ChubbyZ’!
Studies show we tend to sleep more in the winter. Dell’s Home Appliance & Mattress Center, 355 E. Center St., would love to help you pick out a brand new mattress.
Maag Prescription & Medical Supply, 333 W. Center St., has flu shots available along with Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations, and Pfizer and Moderna boosters. Need a Shingles or pneumonia vaccination? They can help with those as well. Walk-ins are welcome.
Pocatello Flooring, 123 N. Main, has a huge selection of hardwood, carpet, and waterproof luxury vinyl flooring. Now is the perfect time for new flooring in your home. Family owned and operated, Pocatello Flooring is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
Alston T-shirt Printing & Embroidery, 245 N. Main St., specializes in custom printed and embroidered apparel. From one to thousands, Alston’s can help your business grow! Stop in, open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or call 208-242-3264 for more information.
Books galore can be found at Walrus & Carpenter Books. Books for collectors, new and used, if you love books, stop by 251 N. Main St.
Snake River Fly, 257 N. Main St., is our locally owned progressive fly tying and fly fishing shop. They have a huge assortment of locally tied flies specific to the area. For flies and all types of fishing supplies, Snake River Fly can help you.
Main Steam Coffee and Desserts, 234 N. Main St., prepares custom made coffee, mocha, latte, teas, Italian Cream Sodas, sodas and fruit smoothies. They have 82 different gourmet flavors to choose from. For cold coffees, enjoy coffee ice cubes. They offer loyalty cards for all clients, buy eight drinks and get your ninth drink free. Student discounts available with student IDs. Stop in today.
Brick 243 Gastropub is open and invites you in to enjoy a charming evening of delicious food and beverages. This new downtown Gastropub is located at 243 W. Center St, next to the Buster Brown neon sign. Open Friday and Saturday from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.
The Grape Van Gogh has paint projects scheduled for this weekend. Register on their website, www.grapevangogh.com so you can create your own masterpiece.
The Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will be hosting Bingo on Friday evening. Food and bar opens at 5 p.m. with bingo at 6:30 p.m.
Swing dance lessons on Friday evening at Portneuf Valley Brewing from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. hosted by ISU Dance Instructor Lori Head. Then, test out those new dance skills while enjoying live music by A Touch of Grey from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square, this indoor market is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square located at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items with over 20 vendors each week.
Saturday Buffet at the Union. Stop into The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Hotel Yellowstone, Saturdays between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and take advantage of their new killer buffet that changes each week but often includes house-made mac and cheese, smoked pulled pork, smoked BBQ ribs, smoked chicken, barbecued brisket and more. Only $9 per plate or $15 for all you can eat!
Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St., will be hosting a Toys for Tots 8 ball Pool Tournament on Saturday beginning at 2 p.m. Entry is $30 or bring a toy donation, new unwrapped toy, and get in for $20. There will be a raffle for charity and a portion of proceeds will go to Toys for Tots.
Sunday brunches at The Yellowstone Restaurant now feature Keith Ward with Freddy Gildersleeve from 10 a.m. to noon. Come out and enjoy a relaxing meal while they serenade you with classic romantic jazz tunes from the 1930s, ‘40s and ’50s, like “Deep Purple,” “Bewitched,” “Moonlight in Vermont” and more. Reservations encouraged.
Lookout Credit Union presents “LOOKOUT FOR SANTA!” annual Christmas Night Lights Parade. The Historic Downtown Pocatello Christmas adventure begins the Friday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, at 6:30 p.m. when the Christmas Night Lights Parade starts winding its way through Downtown Pocatello. Hundreds of floats will have candy and treats for the kids. The parade will follow our traditional route from east to west. Registration for entries is now open. Stop by our office at 420 N. Main St. or for your convenience, registration may be completed online at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.
Thank you for shopping, dining and enjoying Historic Downtown Pocatello. Your friends and neighbors downtown appreciate your continued support.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.