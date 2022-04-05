Welcome Nostalgia Antiques & Collectibles, now open at 135 N. Main St. Jeri and her family have recently moved back to Pocatello and are excited to be opening their new shop. Stop in this week to check out this brand new downtown business.
Keller Williams Realty East Idaho, 150 N. Main St., will be hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross on Wednesday. Donation appointments are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Schedule your appointment to donate at www.redcrossblood.org click on “find drive” and use the sponsor code: kellerwilliams.
Poky Kidz Art, 200 N. Main St., hosts a variety of workshops every week that are designed specifically for kids. For more information and to register, visit Poky Kidz Art on Facebook.
Bill Clegg will be teaching a weekly acrylic, plus using oil with acrylics, class at the Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main. Beginning this week, the classes will be held on Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. with the last class on May 11. The cost is $60 for members and $75 for non-members. This workshop is great for those who are interested in exploring acrylics or using acrylics under oil paints. Class space is limited! Call 208-232-0970 today to reserve your space in this fun class which will bring out your unique artistic talents.
The variety of restaurants, breweries, bars and grills located in Historic Downtown Pocatello would love to serve you a wonderful meal along with a hot or cold beverage. Dine in or takeout is available throughout our area. Dine local and support local this week!
Main Steam Coffee and Desserts, 234 N. Main St., prepares custom made coffee, mocha, latte, teas, Italian cream Sodas, sodas and fruit smoothies. They have 82 different gourmet flavors to choose from. For cold coffees, enjoy coffee ice cubes. Student discounts available with Student IDs. Stop in today!
Open Mic Jam Session happens every Thursday at Station Square. The evening starts at 7 p.m. Join in on a fun evening with open mic for poetry, stories, and of course music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. If you're hungry, Food O’Clock will be open!
Round River Baking, 250 N. Main St., is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring their hand crafted breads, scones, croissants and cookies. Sandwiches are available starting at 11 a.m.
The Pocatello Food Truck Round-Up has opened for the 2022 season. Trucks are open at 4 p.m. until dark at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. Sponsored by East Idaho Credit Union, a variety of food trucks will be open every Monday through the end of September.
The Crafter's Market at Station Square will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items with over 20 vendors each week.
The Easter Egg Eggstravaganza is coming to Historic Downtown Pocatello on Saturday. Participating merchants will have filled Easter Eggs for the kids beginning at 11 a.m. until all of the eggs are gone. There will be thousands of eggs for the kids and plenty of time for families to walk through our beautiful shops and restaurants. Be sure to stop at Station Square, 200 S. Main St., for a free photo with the Easter Bunny from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s Easter Egg Eggstravaganza is sponsored by Pocatello Elks Lodge #675, Station Square, Bannock Civitan Club and Historic Downtown Pocatello, Inc.
Participating locations with eggs include:
Kanda’s & Company
Poky Dot Boutique
Vain & Vintage
Old Town Mercantile & Antiques
DNH Studios
Star Route Brewery
MIP Life Designs, Paula Robinson
Pocatello Pet Lodge and Pocatello Pet Lodge, Too
Portneuf Valley Brewing
A Family Affair Candle Company
Cherub Capers Creations
Main Street Music
Ritzy Repeats
Nostalgia Antiques & Collectibles
Goodbye Hello Crafts & Boutique
Elwen Cottage
Concentrix, at the corner of N. Main & W. Lander
Craftology
Enchantments
Food O’Clock
First Congregational Church, at Leadership Pocatello Park
Downtown Pavilion hosted by Pocatello Elks Lodge
Upcoming events
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market has announced their opening day for the 2022 season will be May 7. The market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the end of October at the Downtown Pavilion.
Friends of the Marshall Public Library have announced their Summer 2022 Flash Book Sales. On May 21, June 18, July 16, Aug. 20 and Sept. 17, hardcover and softcover books along with specialty items will be available at the library’s rear plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact the library at 208-232-1263.
The Bannock Civitan Club has announced this Summer’s Revive @ 5 Wednesday Concert Series will begin the 2022 season on May 25. Live music every Wednesday with food, cold beverages, ice cream, the Wednesday Farmers Market and more from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Downtown Pavilion. The season will run through the end of August. The calendar with the band list will be published soon.
There is so much happening in Historic Downtown Pocatello! If you haven’t been to visit for a while, now is a great time to come see us and join the Downtown excitement!
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.