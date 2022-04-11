Thank you to all of the families that came Downtown last Saturday to enjoy our Easter Egg Eggstravaganza! It was a wonderful day full of eggcitement! Thank you to our sponsors: Pocatello Elks Lodge, Station Square and the Bannock Civitan Club for making the event possible. To all of the 24 participating merchants that hosted eggs for the kids, thank you so much for helping to create so much fun Downtown and all those treasured memories!
Manic Mechanic, 450 N. Main St., is celebrating its first anniversary! Congratulations! With over 10 years of experience in the automotive industry, Jordan offers quality repairs at a competitive price. Give them a call at 208-840-1663 to schedule your appointment.
Enjoy Easter Sunday Brunch at Brick 243 Gastropub! Unique three-course, family style brunch includes three shareable Brick Boards paired with your choice of three alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverages. Make reservations at OpenTable.com (under Experiences).
Make your Easter Sunday Brunch reservations today for The Yellowstone Restaurant. They will have their normal brunch menu plus a special pan-seared ham steak topped with house pineapple chutney, service with house hash and 2 fried eggs to order. Call today for reservations at 208-234-7000.
Finding the perfect Easter gift is easy in Historic Downtown Pocatello! Come stroll through our fabulous shops and boutiques. Books, jewelry, spring décor, games, puzzles and more! You are sure to find exactly what the Easter Bunny is looking for!
Main Steam Coffee & Desserts, 234 N. Main St., will be hosting an Easter Cookie Sale on Saturday from 10am-1pm. Bellissima Sweets will have delicious hand decorated sugar cookies, cookie decorating kits and cupcakes. Enjoy a hot cup of coffee or hot chocolate when you stop in for cookies.
Barricade is hosting a “Step into Spring” wine tasting on Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. It is $12 for five pours with special pricing on wines by the glass/bottle on the night of the tasting. Hosted by Kathy Standley, BRJ Distributors. Bring your own snacks or get delivery from ChubbyZ’!
Thursday Open Mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St., begins every Thursday evening at 7pm. Bring your friends and favorite instruments to join in! Food O’Clock is open for food and drinks.
“See How They Run” opens at the Old Town Actors Studio, on Friday evening and continues with performances on April 16, 18, 22, 23, 25, 29 and 30. This comedy is set in the village of Merton-cum-Middlewick, England during the 1940s and features a variety of characters, some meddling neighbors, hilarious confusion and mayhem. For tickets visit www.tix.com/ticket-sales/oldtownactorsstudio/6120
It’s the official Deck Re-opening at Off the Rails Brewery! Join them for live music, specials, giveaways and all things OTR! Live music Friday 5-10pm with Alexa Sluder and Coming Home. Live music Saturday 5–10pm with Jason Greene and Sons of Bannock.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., is now open Monday thru Saturday from 3-10pm. Food service is available from 5-8pm Wednesdays-Saturday. This week’s specials include: Monday & Tuesday Happy Hour 3-6pm and Mug Club specials all day. Bengal Wednesday BOGO select pints all day with Happy Hour/Mug Club specials 3-6pm and Open Mic from 6-9pm. Thursday Happy Hour & Mug Club specials 3-6pm and Tipsy Trivia from 7-9pm. Friday Happy Hour & Mug Club specials 3-6pm and live music with Dustin Armstrong 7:30-9:30pm. Saturday Mug Club specials all day and live music with John Young 7:30-9:30pm.
The Crafter’s Market inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open on Saturday from 10am to 2pm.
The Pocatello Food Truck Round-Up is now open every Monday. Trucks open at 4 p.m. until dark at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. Sponsored by East Idaho Credit Union, a variety of food trucks will be open every Monday through the end of September.
Upcoming events
Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament is coming to the Downtown Pavilion on April 25. Businesses in Southeast Idaho will battle it out on stage to raise money for local charities in Southeast Idaho. The Pocatello Food Truck Round Up will be open at 4pm and the tournament begins at 5:30pm. For more information about registering your business to compete, please email tsmith@journalnet.com. The top three teams will determine where the money is donated. Cost is $250 per business and all money goes straight to charity.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market has announced their opening day for the 2022 season will be May 7. The market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the end of October at the Downtown Pavilion.
Friends of the Marshall Public Library has announced their Summer 2022 Flash Book Sales. On May 21, June 18, July 16, Aug. 20 and Sept. 17, hardcover and softcover books along with specialty items will be available at the library’s rear plaza from 10am to 2pm. For more information, please contact the library at 208-232-1263.
The Bannock Civitan Club has announced this Summer’s Revive @ 5 Wednesday Concert Series will begin the 2022 season on Wednesday, May 25. Live music every Wednesday with food, cold beverages, ice cream, the Wednesday Farmers Market and more from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Downtown Pavilion. The season will run through the end of August. The calendar with the band list will be published soon.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.