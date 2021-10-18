Brick 243 Gastropub is open and invites you in to enjoy a charming evening of delicious food and beverages. This brand new downtown gastropub is located at 243 W. Center St, next to the Buster Brown neon sign. Open Friday and Saturday from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m.
Manic Mechanic, 450 N. Main St., reminds you it’s time to get your vehicle ready for the colder months ahead. Check tire pressure, replace windshield wipers, battery and coolant levels. Call 208-840-1663 to schedule your winter check-over today. Be sure to take a look at their new order of Manic Mechanic Merchandise. Hoodies are now available.
Cassy’s Caring Paws, 123 S. Main St., is celebrating three years in our downtown neighborhood. Congratulations! Cassy has recently completed a remodel and is now offering large breed grooming. Dog training and private lessons are also available. Call 208-313-4995 today to schedule an appointment.
East Fork Bikes, 346 N. Main St., is fully stocked with smart trainers from Elite Cycling for riding indoors during the colder months. They also have snowboards and other winter gear starting to arrive, and their ski and board tune up area is open and ready to go. Bring in your gear and get ahead of the curve this winter.
Be prepared for the holiday season with new appliances from Pocatello Electric. Stop in today at 258 N. Main St.
Join Paula at MIP Life Designs, 147 S. Arthur Ave., on Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. for a group reading. Come experience this life-enhancing energy, receive guidance and explore the universal synchronicity that occurs when we join others on a similar spiritual path. Contact Paula at 208-603-9333 to reserve your seat. Cost is $20.
Maag Prescription & Medical Supply, 333 W. Center St., has flu shots available along with Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations and Pfizer boosters. Need a shingles or pneumonia vaccination? They can help with those as well. Walk-ins are welcome.
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St., is having a sale through Saturday: 25 to 50 percent off select items, including furniture.
The Bacon Experience is now offering free delivery to their friends and neighbors downtown and to residents in Pocatello. Get your bacon today! There is a $15 minimum order. Order online at www.thebaconexperience.com or call 208-406-2218.
Studies show we tend to sleep more in the winter. Dell’s Home Appliance & Mattress Center, 355 E. Center St., would love to help you pick out a brand new mattress.
The Yellowstone Restaurant, 230 W. Bonneville St., has introduced a new fall menu with additional lunch items and a robust selection of dinner dishes. Be sure to stop in this week. Wine tasting on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m.
Mind Your Body, 234 S. Main St., is now hosting Ballroom Dancing Classes every Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m. The class is open to singles and partners.
Mark your calendars for Barricade's "Spooky Season" wine tasting on Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The tasting is $10 for five pours with special pricing on wine by the glass/bottle on the night of the tasting. Hosted by Kathy Standley, BRJ Distributors. Feel free to bring your own snacks or order delivery from ChubbyZ' (right next door).
ChubbyZ' Sandwich Shoppe, 308 E. Center St., is open for dine in, take-out and delivery Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a menu full of hot and cold sandwiches, burgers, salads, fries, tots and more.
Main Steam Coffee & Desserts, 234 N. Main St., has introduced their new fall drinks. Stop in this week and try a Fire-Cider, Laughing Pumpkin Latte or Pecan Pie Latte along with a sweet roll or handmade cookie. Main Steam offers loyalty cards for all customers: Buy eight drinks get your ninth drink free. Student discounts available with student IDs.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the Crafter’s Market inside Station Square will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Oasis Sports Bar now has daily menu specials. Watch them on Facebook for daily information and don’t forget they have the NFL Sunday Ticket to catch your favorite teams playing all season long.
Strings Attached will be performing Friday evening at Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. They feature a variety of genres, something for everyone — anything from country to ’80s rock, classic 50's to current pop. Music to either stir your heart or get you up on your feet. Enjoy great music, barbecue and handcrafted beer at Star Route.
Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St., will be hosting a “Close the Deck” party on Friday and Saturday. Live music both nights from 5 to 10:30 p.m. with Sons of Bannock performing on the Saturday from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. on the deck. Beer specials and giveaways all night long. They have three new beers brewed for the season of Oktoberfest.
Haunted History Walking Tours continue this Friday and Saturday and the following Friday and Saturday, Oct. 29 and 30. Visit four haunted buildings in Historic Downtown Pocatello, not just walk by them, but go inside to learn more about the history of the building and experience for yourself the charm and haunts inside. Tickets can be purchased at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.
Upcoming events
Trick-or-Treat Downtown will take place Downtown from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Our merchants and businesses will have treats for all of the little ghosts and goblins.
Barricade's SlugFest pinball competition will end on Oct. 29 (open from 5 p.m. to midnight). Whoever has the highest score on SlugFest at the end of the night wins a brand new MLB baseball signed by the Barricade staff. There is still time to get your initials on the scoreboard!.
Barricade will be celebrating its second anniversary and hosting a Halloween party on Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to midnight. Dress up in your best costume and bring your quarters. There will be drink specials all night.
Registration is open for November’s Christmas Night Lights Parade scheduled for Nov. 26. Sponsored by Lookout Credit Union, this year’s theme is “Lookout For Santa!” Visit our website, www.historicdowntownpocatello.com, for details and to register.
As we approach the holiday season, please be sure to shop local, dine local and support local. Your friends and neighbors downtown appreciate your continued support. With shipping delays happening every day, shopping local will save you time and money along with eliminating worry about late arrivals.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.