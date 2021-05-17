Welcome
Goodbye Hello Crafts & Boutique is now open at 144 N. Main St. This new shop is a destination for one of a kind crafts, affordable clothing and more. Be sure to stop in and do some shopping. Open Tuesday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Downtown this week
Maag Prescription & Medical Supply is now accepting walk-ins at their COVID-19 vaccination clinic at 120 N. Arthur Ave. Walk in or call ahead for an appointment at 208-233-2063.
Now is a great time to be sure your vehicle is ready for summer road trips. Manic Mechanic, now open at 450 N. Main St. is ready to help. Jordan offers quality repairs and maintenance at a competitive price. Give them a call at 208-840-1663 to schedule your appointment.
Summer vacation planning is underway and making sure your furry family members have a vacation as well is important. Stephanie and her staff at Pocatello Pet Lodge and Pet Lodge, Too, would love to provide lodging, grooming and days of fun for your pets. Give them a call today at 208-237-7387.
Pocatello Running Company, 328 W. Clark St., has a wonderful inventory of new running shoes. Now is a great time for a custom fit, brand new pair of running shoes.
Blades Salon & Spa, inside Station Square, would love to help make sure you are summer ready. Cuts, colors, facials, chemical peels, hyaluronic acid pen filler, full barber services and more. Call for your appointments today: 208-234-1111.
J T Rainbow Couture and A Family Affair Candle Company, Suite Q at Station Square, have new summer dresses, candles, tumblers, tapestries, nails and more in stock now.
The Yellowstone Restaurant will be hosting Wine Tasting on Tuesday beginning at 5 p.m. The Dewdroppers will be playing live jazz on Thursday evening beginning at 6 p.m. Enjoy a delicious meal, great wines and beautiful jazz this week at The Yellowstone.
This week at the Elks Lodge: Taco night and karaoke from 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday. Patio Party on Thursday evening, starting at 5 p.m. Bingo on Friday starts at 6:30 p.m.
Idaho’s Antique Row invites you in this week to do some shopping. Stop in at Kanda’s & Co., 159 S. Main St.; Cherub Creations, 115 N. Main St.; Old Town Mercantile, 134 N. Main St.; Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St.; Vain & Vintage, 149 N. Main St.; and Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St.
Try to beat the high score on the Slugger Pinball machine at Barricade. Whoever holds the high score at the MLB All-Star Game on July 13, will win an official Rawlings baseball. They will be giving out another official Rawlings baseball on Oct. 5 at the start of the MLB playoffs.
Star Route Brewery will be hosting Open Mic Night with Jarid Greene on Wednesday beginning at 7 p.m.
The Grape Van Gogh, 240 S. Main St., has a full schedule of paint projects this week. Visit www.grapevangogh.com for more information and reservations.
Portneuf Valley Brewing has live music coming up on Friday and Saturday. On Friday, enjoy Touch of Grey from 8 to 10 p.m., and on Saturday LuAnne Berry will be playing 8:30 to 10:30 p.m.
The One One Seven Music Lounge will be hosting Jelly and Sons of Bannock on Saturday. Music starts at 8:30 p.m.
The Food Truck Round Up in open every Monday. Enjoy a great meal from a variety of food trucks every Monday from 4 p.m. until dusk at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St.
Markets are open
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., shop local fresh produce, hanging flower baskets, bedding plants and more at the Downtown Pavilion. ISU’s “Nourishing Neighbors” will be at the market with The Mighty Microgreens to teach microgreen and container gardening.
After picking up your fresh produce, take a walk down Main Street. Our shops, coffee houses, bakeries and restaurants are all open and ready to serve you.
Be sure to stop by The Crafter's Market. This indoor market is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items with over 20 vendors each week.
Upcoming events
Gate City Brewfest will be coming to Historic Downtown Pocatello on June 5. From 3 to 7 p.m., sample local, regional and national craft beers at a variety of downtown restaurants, breweries and bars. Tickets are now available at www.gatecitybrewfest.com.
Pocatello's annual Independence Day Parade will return to Historic Downtown Pocatello on July 3. Presented by Idaho Central Credit Union and Portneuf Medical Center, this year's parade theme is "Stars & Stripes Forever!" Parade registration is now open at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com. Enter today and let's give our community the biggest and most patriotic Independence Day Parade ever!
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello Inc.