The Bacon Experience, 204 N. Main St., has expanded their hours and is now open for lunch on Mondays, too. Stop in or order ahead by calling 208-406-2218 or visiting www.thebaconexperience.com to enjoy your favorite bacon dish for lunch Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays. Open all day Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St., has expanded its menu, drink options and hours. Burgers, sandwiches and salads have been added to their variety of flatbread pizzas and appetizers. You can now enjoy your favorite cocktails and mixed drinks during their new hours: Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to midnight. Congratulations to Jeremiah Huskey and Jose Calderon, BCA Silver Scotch Doubles World Champions!
Old Town Actors Studio presents “Daddy Long Legs,” a Cinderella story about a witty and winsome young woman and her mysterious benefactor, based on the treasured novel that inspired the classic 1955 film. Friday evening, Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening performances continue through Oct. 4. Visit www.tix.com/ticket-sales/oldtownactorsstudio/6120 for ticket information.
The October First Friday Art Walk will take place in locations throughout downtown Pocatello on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Come for a charming evening stroll through our shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion and more. Watch for the event guide we will publish later this week listing all of the visiting artists, musicians, activities and menu specials.
First Friday Pub Crawl gets underway as art walk winds down. Each participating bar/brewery will have drink specials, and you get a ticket with each drink for opportunities to win some cool swag at the end of the Crawl. This month, start at Star Route Brewery at 7 p.m. then head to Oasis Sports Bar, First National Bar and end at The Union Taproom. Cost is $5 to participate and all proceeds benefit a local charity.
PV’s Uncorked on Main Venue, 134 N. Main St., will be hosting its Art Walk Wine Tasting on Friday. They will be featuring five wines for tasting for $15. After tasting, enjoy specialty prices for wine tasting wines by the glass and by the bottle!
Center Street Clubhouse, 542 E. Center St., will be hosting its first ever Witches Night on Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be a costume contest and scary good drink specials. The best witch or wizard will win an awesome prize and a Center Street gift certificate. From 6 to 7 p.m., free tarot card readings will be available. And while you’re sipping on your Witches Brew, you can shop their Magical Market full of mystical items like crystals, tarot and Oracle card decks, pendulums, jewelry, art, candles and much more from local artists and businesses.
The Great Pumpkin Festival returns to Historic Downtown Pocatello on Saturday along with the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market, Crafters Market and The Mystic Market. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., enjoy a beautiful fall Saturday strolling through the festivities and visiting our local shops, coffee stops, bakeries, restaurants and breweries. Here’s just a sneak peak of what’s happening on Saturday:
— The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will host The Eclectics, lawn games, a visit from Sunrise Dance Academy performers, Miss Idaho and their annual Apple Pie Baking Contest at 11 a.m., and tons of fall produce.
— Elwen Cottage will be hosting rock painting from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
— Mighty Dawgs, The Popcorn Shoppe and a variety of visiting vendors will be featuring all things fall in the parking lot on the corner of North Main and West Lander streets. Don’t miss the replica of the USS Idaho.
— Goodbye Hello Crafts and Boutique will be featuring $5 off all fall wreaths on Friday and Saturday.
— Poky Dot Boutique will be hosting live music by Phil Dixon.
— Kanda’s & Company will be hosting a selfie stop for all of our visitors.
— Crafter’s Market at Station Square will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. At 11 a.m., the “ghost busters” from SPIRO Paranormal will be arriving for a visit. There will be photos, autographs and details about this year’s Haunted History Walking Tours.
— The Mystic Market, new to the festival this year, will be located at Citizens Community Bank administration building parking lot on the 200 block of South Main Street.
The first OctoBEERfest in Historic Downtown Pocatello is coming on Oct. 9 from 4 to 8 p.m. Tickets will be available the day of at the Oasis Sports Bar and Union Taproom.
SPIRO Paranormal and Historic Downtown Pocatello are pleased to present the 13th annual Haunted History Walking Tours on Oct. 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30. Visit four haunted buildings in Historic Downtown Pocatello and learn more about the history of the building and experience for yourself the charm and haunts inside. Tickets are now available now at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com. Be sure you select the night and starting time you'd like and if you are going with a group, be sure you all purchase tickets for the same date/time.
Trick-or-Treat Downtown will take place on Oct. 29 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Our merchants and businesses will have treats for all of the little ghosts and goblins!
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.