Old Town Mercantile & Antiques is celebrating their 10th anniversary. Idaho's best and largest antique mall is located at 134 N. Main St. and features three floors of antiques, vintage, home decor, collectibles, jewelry, art, signs, tools and more inside the historic Carlyle Building. Stop in this week and do some shopping!
Blades Salon & Spa, inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St., is celebrating their sixth anniversary. Janette and her staff offer a full array of services for hair, lashes, brows, skin and nails. They recently introduced microneedling to their line-up. To learn more about how Blades can help you look your very best, call 208-234-1111.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main, has expanded their hours and their menu. The brewery is now open everyday at 11 a.m. and is now serving lunch too! Their new menu includes new appetizers, new sandwiches, fantastic BBQ, loaded baked potatoes and more!
Danielle B. Cooley, American Family Insurance Agency has moved. They are now located inside Station Square in Suite N and are open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and by appointment after. Danielle and her staff have been located in Historic Downtown Pocatello for almost 10 years and look forward to welcoming current and new clients at their new location.
Innovative Communication Systems, LLC (ICS), located in the Kane Building, 315 W. Center, Suite 206, was started in 2020 by Daren Sudweeks who has over 30 years experience in designing and installing data networks, WiFi, computers, video surveillance, sound systems and telecom. ICS focuses on business phone and VoIP systems, business phone number texting, overhead sound and intercom, video surveillance, and data networks with WiFi and cellular internet backup. If your business is ready for an upgrade or would like more information about these services, contact Daren at 208-775-7710, daren@inncomsys.com
Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. 1st, is once again open for lunch Monday through Saturday beginning at noon. On Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., enjoy swing dance lessons with a mix of country swing, jitterbug and other swing dance styles intermixed with line dance lessons. Open to all ages. Class will be taught by accomplished ISU dance instructor Lori Head (Mind Your Body.) Classes are free and open to all ages.
The End of Summer Bash, a fundraising event for the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chiefs, is slated to take place at the Downtown Pavilion on Wednesday. The KYD-J Band will be performing from 5-8 p.m. There will be cold beverages and great food by The Yellowstone Restaurant and Mama Inez. This will be the last Wednesday evening concert of the summer.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9am to 1pm with loads of fresh produce! Be sure to make plans now for the pie baking contest coming up on Oct. 2.
The Crafters Market will be open inside Station Square on Saturday from 10am-2pm. Local crafters are beginning to feature Fall items, so be sure to stop in.
Coming Up:
Discovery Dance School will be offering an All Abilities Class this fall for children with and without disabilities! This class is funded by IPUL.ORG. The only fee you will have to pay is $50 for the costume cost. Interested? Please call or text Kristen Combs at 208-221-3384. The class will run every Tuesday 6-7 p.m. starting Sept. 14!
Pocatello Art Center Instructor Bill Clegg will be offering a new class — exploring acrylic painting and using acrylics to underpaint oil paintings. The class will be starting Sept. 15 and continue on subsequent Wednesdays from 6-9 p.m. for six weeks. For more information or to enroll in this class, contact the Pocatello Art Center at 208-232-0970 or go to their website at pocatelloartcenter.org. The cost is $60 for members and $75 for non-members.
United Way of Southeastern Idaho will be hosting their annual Campaign Kick-Off Breakfast on Thursday, Sept. 16 and you are invited! For a suggested donation of $10 for adults and $5 for kids, your whole office, family, or group of friends can enjoy a gourmet pancake breakfast at the Downtown Pavilion. Pancake flipping begins at 7:30 a.m. and will be served until 10 a.m. Visit https://bit.ly/3zer4kH for more information, to rsvp or to make a donation.
The Friends of the Marshall Public Library invites the public to their last Summer Flash Book Sale on Saturday, Sept. 18. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the sale will be held outside, weather permitting, on their back plaza. There will be a variety of paperback and hardcover books available for purchase.
Vendor registration for The Great Pumpkin Festival is now open! Don’t miss the opportunity to feature your business, products and services during this annual outdoor event scheduled for Saturday, October 2 from 9am to 2pm along Main Street. Visit www.historicdowntownpocatello.com for details and the registration form.
Our favorite paranormal investigators are back! SPIRO Paranormal and Historic Downtown Pocatello are pleased to present the 13th Annual Haunted History Walking Tours on October 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30th. Visit four haunted buildings in Historic Downtown Pocatello, not just walk by them, but go inside to learn more about the history of the building and experience for yourself the charm and haunts inside! Tickets are now available now at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com