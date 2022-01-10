To all of our friends and neighbors who came out on Friday to enjoy First Friday Art Walk, thank you. First Friday Art Walk will return on Feb. 4 and continue throughout the year on the first Friday of each and every month from 5 to 8 p.m.
Welcome back, Bengals! We hope you all enjoyed your break and are ready for another exciting semester. Don’t forget we celebrate Bengal Wednesday every Wednesday. Be sure to visit downtown for these specials:
— $5 breakfast burritos at Crafted: Beverages at Station Square.
— $7 Cobb salads at Food For Thought every Wednesday.
— 10 percent off all ISU gear, hats, shirts, hoodies and more at The Orange & Black Store.
— ISU Bengal student discounts and loyalty cards at Main Steam Coffee & Desserts.
— 10 percent off for all Bengals, with ID, along with DJ Trivia at The Union Taproom from 7 to 11 p.m.
— 10 percent off for all Bengals, with ID, at Off the Rails Brewing.
— Tabletop Board Game Night at Barricade from 5 to 9 p.m.
Pocatello Pet Lodge, 145 S. Third Ave., invites you to book your daycare and lodging dates now. As you plan busy days and your vacation away, be sure your furry family members have a wonderful place to play. Give Pocatello Pet Lodge a call today at 208-237-PETS!
ChubbyZ’ Sandwich Shoppe, 302 E. Center St., invites you to dine in or take out a delicious sandwich or burger with fries or tots this week. The Philly steak sandwich is a great choice!
Ritzy Repeats, 401 1/2 N. Main St., has a shop full of women’s and children’s clothing, home décor and jewelry, too. Open this week Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m.
Main Street Music, Inc. 401 N. Main St., has lots of guitars, drums, ukuleles, keyboards, amps, tongue drums, shirts, straps, accessories and much more in stock. Used vinyl and CDs, too. Open this week Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
A Taste of Hawaii, inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dine in, take out or delivery. Be sure to check out their Island Fries, delicious Poke’ and a piece of guava cake.
Try a new drink for the new year at Main Steam, 234 N. Main St. Stop in to warm up with a custom made coffee and enjoy a sweet treat, too.
Maag Prescription & Medical Supply, 333 W. Center St., has the refills you need for your first-aid kits. The beginning of the year is a great time to restock.
The new year means a new look! Now is a great time to update your company’s brand with new shirts, hats and customized premium items. Alston T-Shirt Printing & Embroidery would love to help you. Located at 245 N. Main St., stop in or call 208-242-3264 today.
Idaho’s Antique Row invites you in to do some shopping. Be sure to stop in at Kanda’s & Co., 159 S. Main St.; Cherub Creations, 115 N. Main St.; Old Town Mercantile, 134 N. Main St.; Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St.; Vain & Vintage, 149 N. Main St.; and Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., will be open Thursday through Saturday. Thursday is Flight Night with $1 off beer and wine flights that rotate weekly. Tipsy Trivia 7 to 9 p.m., free to play with teams up to six with prizes for top teams. On Friday, live music by Rob Gregg from 7 to 9 p.m. On Saturday, live music featuring Prism from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and football all day. Enjoy Mug Club specials Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
The Crafter's Market at Station Square will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square located at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at this weekly indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
Saturday Buffet at the Union! Stop in to The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Hotel Yellowstone, Saturdays between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and take advantage of their new killer buffet that changes each week but often includes house-made mac and cheese, smoked pulled pork, smoked barbecue ribs, smoked chicken, barbecued brisket and more. Only $9 per plate or $15 for all-you-can-eat! And enjoy live music by Rob Gregg beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Portneuf Valley Brewing has reintroduced their Thank God It’s 3 Happy Hour Specials. Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m., enjoy beer specials and half price appetizers. Hired Gun Company will be performing on Friday and Saturday. Music starts at 8 p.m. and runs til midnight. 21 and older after 10 p.m.
Arsenic and Old Lace, written by Joseph Kesselring, is opening at Westside Players Warehouse on Friday. Seats for Friday and Saturday shows are selling quickly — you know opening weekend energy is always fun. Get your tickets today at westsideplayers.org before they are gone!
Be sure to visit us on Facebook or visit our website, www.historicdowntownpocatello.com for a complete look at what’s coming up in the historic heart of our community.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.