In Historic Downtown Pocatello you will be sure to find the perfect gift for your valentine! Restaurants are featuring special Valentine’s Day menus. Reservations are recommended. And our florists have bouquets ready for delivery.
Brick 243 Gastropub, 243 W. Center St., is now open on Thursdays. You can enjoy their delicious meals and fabulous beverages on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Make your reservation at brick243.com or walk-in and grab a table.
Buds & Bloomers, Pocatello’s Flower Market, is now accepting orders for Valentine’s Day delivery. Call 208-234-ROSE(7673) and place your order for flowers for your valentine.
Molinelli’s Jewelers, 126 N. Main St., Idaho’s oldest jewelry store, has the sparkle that will make your Valentine’s Day very special. Fine jewelry with exceptional customer service makes Molinelli’s the place to go for engagement rings, anniversary rings and lots of wonderful, sparkly gift ideas.
At the Valentine Ballroom & Bridal, 200 S. Arthur Ave., you will find beautiful and elegant bridal gowns, a newly renovated chapel and event space and an amazing ballroom. The perfect match for your wedding day or special occasion. Book your wedding date, special event date or dress fitting appointment today. Call 208-221-6049 for more information.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., has an amazing inventory full of ideas for Valentine’s Day. Stop in today and take a look.
Cherub Capers is moving from their current location at 115 N. Main St. to a new, more spacious location at 308 W. Center St. Come find amazing markdowns throughout the shop as they prepare for their upcoming move. Open Tuesday through Friday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Come by Main Steam Coffee and Desserts, 234 N Main St., for a hot cup of coffee and to order your Valentine's Day treats. Pre-order for pickup at the sale on Feb. 5 and 12 with Bellissima Sweets.
Beautiful, one-of-a-kind glassware created by our neighbors at Poky Glass Art Studio is now available at DNH Studios. Stop in at 200 S. Main St., Suite G, inside Station Square to see their amazing work Open from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Blades Salon & Spa, is offering a variety of Valentine's products and services along with gift certificates. Offers include facials with free gift, $20 spray tans, mani-pedi packages, complete pamper packages and a complimentary hair mask with any color service. Call 208-234-1111 to schedule your appointment today.
Snag a great Valentine’s Day gift for the catch of your life at Snake River Fly, 257 N. Main St.
Time for new flooring? Pocatello Flooring would love to help you pick out fabulous new flooring! Stop in at 123 N Main St. today.
Plan to join us on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. for February’s First Friday Art Walk. Come for a charming evening and stroll through our shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion and more. Plan to stay downtown for a delicious dinner, drinks and live music!
First Friday Pub Crawl gets underway at 7 p.m. Friday. Start at the Elks Lodge where you get a wristband and then head to Star Route Brewery, Oasis Sports Bar, First National Bar and end at The Union Taproom. Each of the participating bars will offer drink specials and raffle tickets for each drink you purchase. Tickets are turned in at the last stop for a chance to win some great swag. Entry proceeds go to a local nonprofit.
The Crafter's Market at Station Square will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items with over 20 vendors each week.
Upcoming events:
Molinelli’s Jewelers will present the 2022 Idaho Bridal Fair on March 5. If you are newly engaged or have a wedding coming up, be sure to register for the show at www.idahobridalfair.com. Admission is free and the show will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Red Lion Hotel Pocatello. There will be live demonstrations throughout the event. At noon, enjoy an elegant fashion show presented by Valentine Ballroom & Bridal. Over 30 vendors will be on site featuring everything an engaged couple needs to plan the perfect wedding and future. Vendor registration is also open. Booth space and vendor information is available at www.idahobridalfair.com
Tickets are now available for the 11th annual Gate City Brewfest returning to Pocatello on March 12. From 1 to 6 p.m., brewers will offer over 80 different beers for tasting in restaurants, breweries, pubs and bars throughout downtown Pocatello. Sample craft beers new to our area plus local and regional favorites. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Be sure to also check out this year’s VIP package with some fun Brewfest swag. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.gatecitybrewfest.com
For more information about additional events happening in Historic Downtown Pocatello, visit us on Facebook and click on events. We would love to see you downtown shopping and dining this week. Thank you for supporting local every way you can, every time you can.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.