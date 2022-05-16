Spectacular shopping! Delicious dining and beverage options! Live music! Book sale! Farmers Market and Crafter’s Market! It’s all happening downtown this week. Take a look at what’s coming up and come join us!
Now is a great time to be sure your vehicle is ready for summer road trips. Manic Mechanic, located at 450 N. Main St., offers quality repairs and maintenance at a competitive price. Give Jordan a call at 208-840-1663 to schedule your appointment.
MIP Life Designs, 147 S. Arthur Ave., has a week full of workshops planned. Visit them on Facebook for additional information and details on how to register.
The Yellowstone Restaurant’s Y Lounge will be hosting their weekly Wine Tasting on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Enjoy a delicious selection of wines while you enjoy appetizers and a custom prepared meal.
Main Street Music, 401 N. Main St., has a variety of guitars, drums, ukuleles, keyboards, amps, tongue drums, shirts, straps, accessories and much more in stock! Used vinyl and CDs, too.
Ritzy Repeats, 401 1/2 N. Main St., has a shop full of women’s and children’s clothing, home décor and jewelry too.
A Taste of Hawaii, inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dine in, take out or delivery. Be sure to check out their Island Fries, delicious Poke’ and a piece of guava cake.
Summer vacation planning is underway and making sure your furry family members have a vacation as well is important. Stephanie and her staff at Pocatello Pet Lodge and Pet Lodge, Too, would love to provide lodging, grooming and days of fun for your pets. Give them a call today at 208-237-7387.
Blades Salon & Spa, inside Station Square, would love to help make sure you are Summer ready. Cuts, colors, facials, chemical peels, hyaluronic acid pen filler and more. Call for your appointments today, 208-234-1111.
Barricade, 308 E. Center St., is hosting “Vini d’Italia” wine tasting on Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Experience a delicious selection of sparkling and red wines from Italy. Cost is $12 for five pours with special pricing on wines by the glass/bottle on the night of the tasting. Hosted by Kathy Standley, BRJ Distributors. Bring your own snacks or get delivery from ChubbyZ’.
Alston T-shirt Printing & Embroidery, 245 N. Main St., specializes in custom printed and embroidered apparel. From one to thousands, Alston’s can help your business grow! Stop in Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or call 208-242-3264 for more information.
Books galore can be found at Walrus & Carpenter Books. Books for collectors, new and used, if you love books, stop by 251 N. Main St.
Snake River Fly, 257 N. Main St., is our locally owned progressive fly tying and fly fishing shop. They have a huge assortment of locally tied flies specific to the area. For flies and all types of fishing supplies, Snake River Fly can help you.
Main Steam Coffee and Desserts, 234 N. Main St., prepares custom made coffee, mocha, latte, teas, Italian Cream Sodas, sodas and fruit smoothies. For cold coffees, enjoy coffee ice cubes. They offer loyalty cards, buy eight drinks and get your ninth drink free. Student discounts available with student IDs.
Thursday Open Mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St., begins every Thursday evening at 7 p.m. Bring your friends and favorite instruments to join in. Food O’Clock is open for food and drinks.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come shop fresh and local at the Farmers Market.
The Crafter’s Market inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 20 vendors each week.
Friends of the Marshall Public Library will host their first Summer 2022 Flash Book Sale on Saturday. Hardcover and softcover books along with specialty items will be available at the library’s rear plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, please contact the library at 208-232-1263.
The Pocatello Food Truck Round-Up is now open every Monday. Trucks open at 4 p.m. until dark at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. Sponsored by East Idaho Credit Union, a variety of food trucks will be open every Monday through the end of September.
Upcoming events:
Revive @ 5 kicks off the summer concert season on May 25. Lookout Credit Union will be sponsoring the evening and hosting Educator’s Night. DC Power Band will be live on stage from 5 to 8 p.m. Angel’s Tacos and Mighty Dawgs will have delicious food available. And Pocatello High School will be holding a ribbon cutting with the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce at 6 p.m. to relight the historic Indian Head Neon Sign across the street from the Pavilion. Visit our website, www.historicdowntownpocatello.com, to view the Revive @ 5 schedule for this summer. Live music, great food, cold beverages and family fun all summer long!
Independence Day Parade registration now open. Pocatello’s annual Independence Day Parade will return to Historic Downtown Pocatello on July 4. This year’s parade theme is “Celebrate America.” Registration is now open at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com. Plan now to register and let’s give our community the biggest and most patriotic Independence Day Parade ever!
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.