Happy 25th anniversary to Citizens Community Bank! On Friday, CCB will be hosting a party at each of their branch locations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy food, fun and friendship. Happy 25th, CCB!
Jim Dandy Brewing will be hosting a Pint Night on Tuesday, June 21, beginning at 6 p.m. Ten percent of sales will be donated to Casting for Recovery. CFR provides healing outdoor retreats for women with breast cancer, in all stages of treatment and recovery, at no cost to the participant. There will be a silent auction, food and an enjoyable evening for all, for a great cause!
Villano’s Italian is now open inside Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. Enjoy a fantastic Star Route handcrafted beer and some of your favorite Villano’s dishes. Both are now open Monday through Friday from 3 to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Old Town Mercantile and Antiques is now Main Street Mercantile and Antiques. Located at 134 N. Main St., the largest antique mall in Idaho is now owned by Michelle Rasmussen, former manager and vendor. Congratulations to Michelle and all of her current and new incoming vendors. If you haven’t visited this beautiful shop, now is a wonderful time to walk through and see all of the amazing inventory.
Food O’Clock, located inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., has announced their new summer hours. This cute restaurant featuring a menu full of delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner dishes, along with a variety of beverages, is now open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday with extended hours on Thursday until 11 p.m. and for First Friday Art Walks until 9 p.m.
The variety of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, bars and grills located in Historic Downtown Pocatello would love to serve you a wonderful meal along with a hot or cold beverage. Dine in or takeout is available throughout our area. Dine local and support local this week!
Revive @ 5 on Wednesday will be sponsored by the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce and Gate City Young Professionals. ClairVoyance will be live on stage from 5 to 8 p.m. Angel’s Tacos and Palate Street Bistro will have delicious food available. Live music, great food, cold beverages and family fun, every Wednesday, all summer long at the Downtown Pavilion.
Art Fest returns to Historic Downtown Pocatello on Saturday! Enjoy live art demonstrations, live music, great food and art centered activities throughout the downtown area from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. We will be publishing the participating locations and activities later this week. Make plans now to come stroll through Downtown and enjoy a beautiful art-filled Saturday!
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Come shop fresh and local at the farmers market!
The Crafter’s Market inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 20 vendors each week!
Be sure to register your entry for this year’s Independence Day Parade coming up on Monday, July 4! The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m. for our community to enjoy. For registration information, please visit our website at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.