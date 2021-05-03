Find the perfect Mother’s Day gift downtown
Mother’s Day is coming up on Sunday. Beautiful jewelry, custom painted furniture, handmade scarves, lotions and soaps, antiques, bikes, fly poles, gift cards and more — you will definitely find the perfect gift for Mom in Historic Downtown Pocatello.
Cinco de Mayo celebrations downtown
Pick your favorite restaurant, brewery or bar downtown and come celebrate Cinco de Mayo all day Wednesday.
The Oasis Sports Bar will be featuring the La Casita Food Truck from 5 to 8 p.m. Order from the truck and you will get $1 off a drink in the bar. Unbroken will be performing on the back deck. There will be a dart tournament, too.
Star Route Brewery will be introducing their new Maquey Mexican Lager. The Corn Dog Co. Food Truck will be on their back patio from 5 to 9 p.m. and Gas Food & Lodging will be performing from 7 to 9:30 p.m.
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Barricade. They will be serving up classic margarita and strawberry margarita adult slushies $7.50 each or two for $14. Special: $1 off Modelo.
Open mic night at the One One Seven Music Lounge will feature a Cinco de Mayo theme from 8 p.m. to late.
First Friday Art Walk
First Friday Art Walk takes place downtown this Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Plan to stroll through downtown and enjoy some great shopping, art, live music and dining specials.
Historic Downtown Pocatello will be launching our brand new Neon Sign Walking Tour during Art Walk. The tour is a narrated, sign-to-sign walk featuring some of our famous renovated neon signs. The tour will be located on our brand new mobile app. Visit us on Facebook or on our website, www.historicdowntownpocatello.com, and look for the QR code and link to the mobile app. Download the app today so you are ready to take the tour. It’s free and easy and a great resource to keep up with our businesses, events and app-tivities!
Introducing Intuitive Wellness & Beauty
Intuitive Wellness & Beauty, previously known as the Luxe Lash Club, will be hosting a launch party for their official rebranding on Friday from 3 to 8 p.m. Located inside the Historic Federal Building, 150 S. Arthur Ave., Suite 223, there will be refreshments and treats, a raffle for a grand prize and a runner-up prize, and swag bags that include random prizes such as free services, custom products and art. Over $1,200 worth in prizes to win. Kailee and her team specializes in lash services including extensions, lifts and tints, sunless tans, topical CBD treatments, tarot reading, reiki healing and birth chart interpretations.
Merchant features
CozyBelle, 312 W. Center St., is hosting an “in store only” sale. Hurry and stop in to take advantage of 30 percent off a soft, handcrafted, luxurious minky blanket, this weekend only. The perfect “wrap Mom in love” Mother’s Day gift. Open Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Shady Lady, Too “Artiques” located at 315 W. Center St., inside the Historic Kane Building, is full of art and antiques. The shop is open Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The original Shady Lady, Pocatello’s lighting store located at 655 N. Arthur Ave., is open Monday through Wednesday by appointment. Call 208-317-4406.
Give the gift of wine. Barricade has a monthly wine club with three different club levels. You can purchase anywhere from one month to 12 months in advance. Contact them at barricade.macchina@gmail.com or message on Facebook @Barricade_poky for more information.
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at this weekly indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
Maag Prescription & Medical Supply is now accepting walk-ins at their COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at 120 N. Arthur Ave. Walk in or call ahead for an appointment at 208- 233-2063.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Shop local fresh produce, hanging flower baskets, bedding plants and more. The market is open every Saturday through October at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St.
The Food Truck Round Up in open every Monday. Enjoy a great meal from a variety of food trucks every Monday from 4 p.m. until dusk at the Downtown Pavilion.
Looking ahead
The Friends of the Marshall Public Library invites the public to their Summer Flash Book Sales which will be held on the third Saturdays of May through September. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the sales will be held outside, weather permitting, on their back plaza. The first sale will be on May 15. Mark your calendars now.
Gate City Brewfest will be coming to Historic Downtown Pocatello on June 5. From 3 to 7 p.m., sample local, regional and national craft beers at a variety of downtown restaurants, breweries and bars. Tickets are now available at www.gatecitybrewfest.com.
The Bannock Civitan Club has announced that this summer’s Revive @ 5 Wednesday Concert Series will kick off on June 30. The calendar of bands, food and sponsors will be released soon.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello Inc.