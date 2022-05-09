Spectacular shopping! Delicious dining and beverage options! Live music! Book Sale! Farmers Market & Crafter's Market! It's all happening Downtown this week. Take a look at what's coming up and come join us!
It’s the 10th Anniversary of East Fork Bikes! Located at 346 N. Main St., for the month of May if you buy a bike that's $500 or more you will receive one entry for each $500 you spend on bikes. Each entry will give you one chance to win a Storm hardtail that sells for $899.95! Be sure to stop in this week and let Ty and his staff help you find the perfect bike and accessories.
Welcome Murphy’s Charcuterie Co., now operating at 204 N. Main St. This exciting business specializes in charcuterie boards, charcuterie cups and grazing tables. Customers can place orders and pick up their orders at the shop. For more information visit them on Facebook or Instagram. Orders can be placed via Facebook messages, emailing murphys.charcuterie@gmail.com or giving them a call at 208-760-0031. Amy would love to help make your next party or get together extraordinary!
Now is a great time to be sure your vehicle is ready for Summer road trips. Manic Mechanic, located at 450 N. Main St., offers quality repairs and maintenance at a competitive price. Give Jordan a call at 208-840-1663 to schedule your appointment.
Summer vacation planning is underway and making sure your furry family members have a vacation as well is important. Stephanie and her staff at Pocatello Pet Lodge and Pet Lodge, Too would love to provide lodging, grooming, and days of fun for your pets. Give them a call today at 208-237-7387.
Blades Salon & Spa, inside Station Square, would love to help make sure you are Summer ready. Cuts, colors, facials, chemical peels, hyaluronic acid pen filler, and more. Call for your appointments today, 208-234-1111.
The Valentine Ballroom, 100 S. Arthur Ave., not only has an amazing event space for weddings, they offer full decorating and planning services including centerpieces, florals and tablescapes. Valentine Bridal is also located on site with a full inventory of beautiful gowns. Contact them today valentineballroom@gmail.com and let The Valentine Ballroom and Bridal help made your day magical, with less stress. Dates are also available for birthday parties, private parties, bridal showers, baby showers and all special events.
Open Mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St., begins every Thursday evening at 7 p.m. Bring your friends and favorite instruments to join in! Food O’Clock is open for food and drinks.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This week the farmers will have plant starts for the spring. The Eclectics will be performing. Come shop fresh and local at the Farmers Market.
The Crafter’s Market inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Friends of the Marshall Public Library will host their first Summer 2022 Flash Book Sale on Saturday. Hardcover and softcover books along with specialty items will be available at the library’s rear plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, please contact the library at 208-232-1263.
Upcoming events
The Pocatello Food Truck Round-Up is now open every Monday. Trucks open at 4 p.m. until dark at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. Sponsored by East Idaho Credit Union, a variety of food trucks will be open every Monday through the end of September.
The Bannock Civitan Club has announced this Summer’s Revive @ 5 Wednesday Concert Series will begin the 2022 season on Wednesday, May 25. Live music every Wednesday with food, cold beverages, ice cream, the Wednesday Farmers Market and more from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Downtown Pavilion. The season will run through the end of August. The calendar with the band list will be published soon.
Independence Day Parade Registration opens on Wednesday! Pocatello's Annual Independence Day Parade will return to Historic Downtown Pocatello on Monday, July 4! This year's parade theme is "Celebrate America.” Registration will open this Wednesday morning at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com Plan now to register and let's give our community the biggest and most patriotic Independence Day Parade ever!
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.