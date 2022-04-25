ISU graduation is coming up on Saturday, May 7, and Mother’s Day is coming up on Sunday, May 8. Beautiful jewelry, custom-painted furniture, handmade scarves, lotions and soaps, antiques, bikes, fly poles, gift cards, and more! You will definitely find the perfect gift in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Come shop this week! You will not be disappointed!
This week in Historic Downtown Pocatello features:
MIP Life Designs, 147 S. Arthur Ave., has a week full of workshops planned. Visit them on Facebook for additional information and details on how to register.
Ether's Edge, inside Station Square, invites you in to shop! Ether’s Edge features high quality crystals, minerals, gemstones, aura photos, and additional high vibe goods. Be sure to make Ether's Edge a destination this week!
Have you tried a sushi platter at Sumisu? Featuring their signature Tiny Dancer, Yellowstone, Portneuf, Dynamite Shrimp, and California rolls, the sushi platter is a must try! Award winning! Always the freshest and always delicious at Sumisu Asian Fusion and Sushi, 309 E. Center St.
The Yellowstone Restaurant’s Y Lounge will be hosting their weekly wine tasting on Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Enjoy a delicious selection of wines while you enjoy appetizers and a custom prepared meal.
The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main St., is the place for delicious Greek cuisine. All day Tuesdays and Thursdays save $1 when you enjoy a gyro sandwich. On Fridays, get a small order of free fries when you order any sandwich before 3 p.m. Stop in this week and experience The Grecian Key!
Pocatello Running Company, 328 W. Clark St., has a wonderful inventory of new running shoes. Now is a great time for a custom fit, brand new pair of running shoes to enjoy this Spring.
East Fork Bikes, 346 N. Main St., has new bikes arriving daily. Kid size and adult bikes along with all of the accessories and maintenance supplies you need.
Pocatello Flooring, 123 N. Main St., has a huge selection of hardwood, carpet and waterproof luxury vinyl flooring. Now is the perfect time for new flooring in your home. Family owned and operated, Pocatello Flooring is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
A Taste of Hawaii, inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., is open Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dine in, take out or delivery. Be sure to check out their island fries, delicious Poke’ and a piece of guava cake.
Main Steam Coffee and Desserts, 234 N. Main, prepares custom-made coffee, mocha, latte, teas, Italian Cream Sodas, sodas and fruit smoothies. For cold coffees, enjoy coffee ice cubes. They offer Loyalty Cards for all clients, buy eight drinks get your ninth drink free. Student discounts available with student IDs. Stop in today.
Brick 243 Gastropub, 243 W. Center St., is now open on Thursdays! You can enjoy their delicious meals and fabulous beverages on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Make your reservation at brick243.com or walk-in and grab a table!
Thursday Open Mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St., begins every Thursday evening at 7 p.m. Bring your friends and favorite instruments to join in! Food O’Clock is open for food and drinks.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., is now open all week, Monday-Saturday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Food service is available from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. They offer daily specials, happy hours and Mug Club specials. On Wednesday enjoy BOGO select pints all day and open mic from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday enjoy Tipsy Trivia. On Friday enjoy live music by JJ Jones at 7:30 p.m. On Saturday, enjoy live music by Jason Green beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The Elks Lodge will be hosting a Corn Hole Tournament on Thursday. Bar opens at 5 p.m. Food available at 6 p.m. The public is welcome.
ChubbyZ’ Sandwich Shoppe, 302 E. Center St., has announced their late night menu is once again available on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Enjoy their regular menu and hours, Monday thru Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and their late night menu on Fridays and Saturdays.
The Crafter’s Market inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Independent Order of Odd Fellows will be hosting a Founders Ball & Gala — Black Tie Formal Event — on Saturday at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. Enjoy an evening of entertainment, food, drinks, awards, silent auction, music, dancing and celebration. Visit https://pocatelloioof.ueniweb.com for additional information and to purchase tickets. Proceeds to benefit The Village Foster Care Closet and Portneuf Lodge No. 20.
Live music this weekend at Portneuf Valley Brewing features Hired Gun Company on Friday and Saturday evening from 8 p.m. to midnight. Grab dinner, a cold brew and enjoy some great dancing music.
Join Barricade, 308 E. Center St., for their May Bottomless Mimosas Brunch on Sunday. ChubbyZ' will be catering a delicious selection of brunch items from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Play board games, pinball, or arcade games with your friends while you brunch! $1 off Cutwater and 10 Barrel Bloody Marys as well! Please note this will be the only brunch offered in May due to Memorial Day weekend.
The Pocatello Food Truck Round-Up is now open every Monday. Trucks open at 4 p.m. until dark at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. Sponsored by East Idaho Credit Union, a variety of food trucks will be open every Monday through the end of September.
Upcoming events
The Pocatello Art Center is hosting a watercolor class starting Thursday May 5, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The instructor is Cali Ward and the class runs weekly for six weeks. In this beginning watercolor class, Cali will go over the basic properties of professional watercolor paints and help you gain confidence in this artistic medium. The cost is $60 for members and $75 for non-members. Class space is limited — call today to reserve your space in this fun class which will bring out your unique artistic talents. Call educational director Marsha Losser at 208-234-1549 or the Pocatello Art Center at 208-232-0970 to register.
The shops of Idaho’s Antique Row have announced plans for a two-day Sidewalk Sale, May 6 & 7. Just in time to find that special gift for Mom or the grad in your family. Plan now to stop in at Vain & Vintage, Kanda‘s & Company, Old Town Mercantile & Antiques, Cherub Capers Creations, Cottonwood Junction, Elwen Cottage and Nostalgia Antiques & Collectibles.
The May First Friday Art Walk is coming up on Friday, May 6! First Friday Art Walk features art, music, food, fashion and more in over 20 downtown shops and restaurants. Admission and parking for this event are free. From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on the first Friday of every month you are invited to come enjoy Art Walk in Historic Downtown Pocatello.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market has announced their opening day for the 2022 season will be Saturday, May 7! The Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the end of October at the Downtown Pavilion.
Friends of the Marshall Public Library has announced their Summer 2022 Flash Book Sales. On Saturdays May 21, June 18, July 16, Aug. 20 and Sept. 17, hardcover and softcover books along with specialty items will be available at the library’s rear plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, please contact the library at 208-232-1263.
The Bannock Civitan Club has announced this Summer’s Revive @ 5 Wednesday Concert Series will begin the 2022 season on Wednesday, May 25. Live music every Wednesday with food, cold beverages, ice cream, the Wednesday Farmers Market and more from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Downtown Pavilion. The season will run through the end of August. The calendar with the band list will be published soon.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.