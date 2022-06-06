Happy 29th anniversary to Henry’s Hair Design! On June 1, 1993, Henry began his journey with three stylists, and 29 years later he and Michelle have 11 stylists, manicurists, estheticians and massage therapists. Located in the historic North Building, 151 S. Arthur Ave., Henry’s is an iconic part of our neighborhood and our community. Congratulations!
During the month of June, Citizens Community Bank is celebrating their 25th anniversary. They have giveaways and prize drawings planned for the month. On June 24, they will be hosting a party at each of their branch locations from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy food, fun and friendship. Happy 25th, CCB!
Welcome back Villano’s Italian now open inside Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St. Enjoy a fantastic Star Route handcrafted beer and some of your favorite Villano’s dishes. The brewery is open Monday through Saturday from 3 to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Villano’s has the kitchen open Tuesday through Saturday from 3 to 10 p.m.
Poky Dot Boutique is open in their new location at 141 N. Main St., inside Cottonwood Junction. Stop in this week and do some shopping!
The Creative Kids Summer Art Program at the Pocatello Art Center begins on Thursday with a Kids Origami class. The class cost is $3 per student. Class times are 10:30 a.m. to noon for ages 7 to 10 and 1 to 2:30 p.m. for ages 11 and up.
The Creative Kids Summer Art Program is offering a class on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in conjunction with the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market Paint & Plant. They will be making decoupage décor onto a planter and plant your own flower or pumpkin. This event is free and kids of all ages are welcome.
On Friday, the Pocatello Art Center will host a special Visiting Artist Reception to meet Ken Spencer and Torgesen Murdock. Both artists will give a presentation about art and they will have several pieces of their work on display. The public is invited and you do not have to be signed up for the workshop to attend. The reception will be held at the Historic Firehouse at 210 N. Arthur Ave. in Historic Downtown Pocatello from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
The variety of restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, bars and grills located in Historic Downtown Pocatello would love to serve you a wonderful meal along with a hot or cold beverage. Dine in or takeout is available throughout our area. Dine local and support local this week!
Revive @ 5 on Wednesday will be sponsored by Cole Chevrolet. Crush will be live on stage from 5 to 8 p.m. Thanks A Brunch and Angel’s Tacos will have delicious food available. Live music, great food, cold beverages and family fun, every Wednesday, all summer long at the Downtown Pavilion.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This week farmers will have plant starts, hanging flower baskets and fresh greens. The Eclectics will be performing on stage. The Pocatello Art Center will be hosting Paint & Plant as mentioned above. Don’t forget the Farmers Market accepts EBT/SNAP benefits. Come shop fresh and local at the Farmers Market!
The Crafter’s Market inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Over 20 vendors each week!
For more information about additional events, live music, art workshops and all of the excitement happening in Historic Downtown Pocatello, please visit us on Facebook and click on Events.
We would love to see you shopping, dining and enjoying your Downtown this week. Thank you for supporting local every way you can, every time you can!
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.