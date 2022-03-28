April First Friday Art Walk is coming up on Friday! Art walk features art, music, food, fashion and more in over 20 downtown shops and restaurants. Admission and parking for this event are free. From 5 to 8 p.m., you are invited to join us downtown for an enchanting evening!
First Friday Art Walk is followed by First Friday Pub Crawl. For more information about the participating locations be sure to check out the event guide for art walk and the pub crawl appearing in Friday’s Idaho State Journal.
More this week:
Oil painting classes at the Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St., on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Beginners are happily accepted. Each person works on their own projects. These pay-as-you-go classes are $12 each and they invite you to join in and learn how to paint with oils.
If you love music, you will love Main Street Music. Located at 401 N. Main St., Main Street Music has all of the music supplies and instruments you need. Whether you are a beginner or a professional, Main Street Music has what you need.
Save $1 every Tuesday and Thursday on a delicious Gyro Sandwich at The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main. And, don’t forget Free Fry Friday. Order any sandwich before 3 p.m. and receive a free small order of fries.
Idaho’s Antique Row invites you in to do some Spring shopping. Be sure to stop in at Kanda’s & Co. 159 S. Main St.; Cherub Creations, 308 W. Center St.; Old Town Mercantile, 134 N. Main St.; Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St.; Vain & Vintage, 149 N. Main St.; and Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St.
Time for team shirts, new spring and summer branded shirts, hats and hoodies, be sure to contact Alston T-Shirt Printing & Embroidery. Located at 245 N. Main St., Alstons would love to help your business today. Stop in or call 208-242-3264 today.
If you are dreaming about new appliances, Pocatello Electric would love to help you! Stop in today at 258 N. Main. Serving southeast Idaho since 1902!
Round River Baking, 250 N. Main St., is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. featuring their handcrafted breads, scones, croissants and cookies. Sandwiches are available starting at 11 a.m.
Main Steam Coffee and Desserts, 234 N. Main St., prepares custom made coffee, mocha, latte, teas, Italian Cream Sodas, sodas and fruit smoothies. They have 82 different gourmet flavors to choose from. For cold coffees, enjoy coffee ice cubes. Student discounts available with Student IDs. Stop in today!
Open Mic Jam Session happens every Thursday at Station Square. The evening starts at 7 p.m. Join in on a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and, of course, music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. If you're hungry, Food O’Clock will be open!
The Crafter's Market at Station Square will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items with over 20 vendors each week.
Upcoming events
Keller Williams Realty East Idaho, 150 N. Main St., will be hosting a blood drive with the American Red Cross on Wednesday, April 6. Donation appointments are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Schedule your appointment to donate at www.redcrossblood.org click on “find drive” and use the sponsor code: kellerwilliams.
Bill Clegg will be teaching a weekly acrylic, plus using oil with acrylics, class at the Pocatello Art Center, 444 N. Main St. Beginning April 6, the classes will be held on Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. with the last class on May 11. The cost is $60 for members and $75 for non-members. This workshop is great for those who are interested in exploring acrylics or using acrylics under oil paints. Class space is limited! Call 208-232-0970 today to reserve your space in this fun class which will bring out your unique artistic talents.
Easter Egg Eggstravaganza is coming to Historic Downtown Pocatello on Saturday, April 9. Participating merchants will have filled Easter Eggs for the kids beginning at 11 a.m. until all of the eggs are gone. There will be thousands of eggs for the kids and plenty of time for families to walk through our beautiful shops and restaurants. Be sure to stop at Station Square, 200 S. Main Street, for a free photo with the Easter Bunny from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This year’s Easter Egg Eggstravaganza is sponsored by Pocatello Elks Lodge #675, Station Square, Bannock Civitan Club and Historic Downtown Pocatello, Inc.
Shop, dine and enjoy downtown! Our shops, restaurants and professional offices are locally owned by our friends and neighbors. It makes a positive difference in our economy when you spend your money locally.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.