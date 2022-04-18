Mother’s Day is coming up on May 8. Beautiful jewelry, custom painted furniture, handmade scarves, lotions and soaps, antiques, bikes, fly poles, gift cards and more — you will definitely find the perfect gift for Mom in Historic Downtown Pocatello. Come shop this week. You will not be disappointed!
This week in Historic Downtown Pocatello:
MIP Life Designs, 147 S. Arthur Ave., has a week full of workshops planned. Visit them on Facebook for additional information and details on how to register.
Poky Kidz Art, 201 N. Main St., will be hosting Fused Glass Friday on Friday at 4:30 p.m. Cost is $25 for your youngster age 8-plus to enjoy this fantastic workshop. Visit Poky Kidz Art on Facebook for registration information.
Pocatello Running Company, 328 W. Clark St., has a wonderful inventory of new running shoes. Now is a great time for a custom fit, brand new pair of running shoes to enjoy this Spring.
Pocatello Flooring, 123 N. Main St., has a huge selection of hardwood, carpet and waterproof luxury vinyl flooring. Now is the perfect time for new flooring in your home. Family owned and operated, Pocatello Flooring is open Monday thru Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
The Yellowstone Restaurant’s Y Lounge will be hosting their weekly Wine Tasting on Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. Enjoy a delicious selection of wines while you enjoy appetizers and a custom prepared meal.
Huddlle Device Repair, 312 W. Center, specializes in electronic device repairs. They can fix anything from phones to computers to video game consoles to soldering and more. Stop in Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 208-317-4840 for more information.
Alston T-shirt Printing & Embroidery, 245 N. Main St., specializes in custom printed or embroidered apparel. From one to thousands, Alston’s can help your business grow! Stop in, open Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or call 208-242-3264 for more information.
Save $1 every Tuesday and Thursday on your choice of sandwiches at The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main. And, don’t forget Free Fry Friday. Order any sandwich before 3 p.m. and receive a free small order of fries.
Main Steam Coffee and Desserts, 234 N. Main St., prepares custom made coffee, mocha, latte, teas, Italian Cream Sodas, sodas and fruit smoothies. For cold coffees, enjoy coffee ice cubes. They offer Loyalty Cards for all clients, buy 8 drinks get your 9th drink free. Student discounts available with Student IDs. Stop in today.
Open Mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St., begins every Thursday evening at 7 p.m. Bring your friends and favorite instruments to join in! Food O’Clock is open for food and drinks.
“See How They Run” is now running at Old Town Actors Studio, with performances on April 22, 23, 25, 29 and 30. This comedy is set in the village of Merton-cum-Middlewick, England, during the 1940s and features a variety of characters, some meddling neighbors, hilarious confusion and mayhem. For tickets visit www.tix.com/ticket-sales/oldtownactorsstudio/6120
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., is now open Monday through Sunday from 3 to 10 p.m. Food service is available from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. They offer daily specials, Happy Hours and Mug Club specials. On Thursday, enjoy Tipsy Trivia. On Friday, enjoy live music by Kyd-J Band from 6 to 10 p.m. as they help raise funds for the Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley. On Saturday, enjoy “Beer for Bears,” a fundraiser for Zoo Idaho featuring live music by Strings Attached from 3 to 6 p.m. followed by Clairvoyance from 7 to 10 p.m.
The Crafter’s Market inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The Pocatello Food Truck Round-Up is now open every Monday. Trucks open at 4 p.m. until dark at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. Sponsored by East Idaho Credit Union, a variety of food trucks will be open every Monday through the end of September.
Upcoming events:
Rock, Paper, Scissors Tournament is coming to the Downtown Pavilion on April 25. Businesses in Southeast Idaho will battle it out on stage to raise money for local charities in Southeast Idaho. The Pocatello Food Truck Round Up will be open at 4 p.m. and the tournament begins at 5:30 p.m. For more information about registering your business to compete, email tsmith@journalnet.com. The top threee teams will determine where the money is donated. Cost is $250 per business and all money goes straight to charity.
The Independent Order of Odd Fellows will be hosting a Founders Ball & Gala – Black Tie Formal Event on April 30 at the Bannock County Veterans Memorial Building, 300 N. Johnson Ave. Enjoy an evening of entertainment, food, drinks, awards, silent auction, music, dancing and celebration. Visit https://pocatelloioof.ueniweb.com for additional information and to purchase tickets. Proceeds to benefit The Village Foster Care Closet and Portneuf Lodge #20.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market has announced their opening day for the 2022 season will be May 7. The market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the end of October at the Downtown Pavilion.
The Pocatello Art Center is hosting a watercolor class starting May 5 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The instructor is Cali Ward and the class runs weekly for six weeks. In this beginning watercolor class, Cali will go over the basic properties of professional watercolor paints and help you gain confidence in this artistic medium. The cost is $60 for members and $75 for non-members. Class space is limited. Call today to reserve your space in this fun class, which will bring out your unique artistic talents. Call Educational Director Marsha Losser at 208-234-1549 or the Pocatello Art Center at 208-232-0970 to register.
Friends of the Marshall Public Library has announced their Summer 2022 Flash Book Sales. On May 21, June 18, July 16, Aug. 20 and Sept. 17, hardcover and softcover books along with specialty items will be available at the library’s rear plaza from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more information, contact the library at 208-232-1263.
The Bannock Civitan Club has announced this Summer’s Revive @ 5 Wednesday Concert Series will begin the 2022 season on May 25. Live music every Wednesday with food, cold beverages, ice cream, the Wednesday Farmers Market and more from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Downtown Pavilion. The season will run through the end of August. The calendar with the band list will be published soon.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.