Come shop, dine and enjoy your downtown this week.
Pocatello Pet Lodge, 145 S. Third Ave., invites you to book your daycare and lodging dates now. As you plan busy days and your vacation away, be sure your furry family members have a wonderful place to play. Give Pocatello Pet Lodge a call today at 208-237-PETS!
ChubbyZ’ Sandwich Shoppe, 302 E. Center St., invites you to dine in or take out a delicious sandwich or burger with fries or tots this week. The Philly steak sandwich is a great choice!
Ritzy Repeats, 401 1/2 N. Main St., has a shop full of women’s and children’s clothing, home décor and jewelry, too. Open this week Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m.
Main Street Music, Inc. 401 N. Main St., has lots of guitars, drums, ukuleles, keyboards, amps, tongue drums, shirts, straps, accessories and much more in stock! Used vinyl and CDs, too. Open this week Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
A Taste of Hawaii, inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dine in, take out or delivery. Be sure to check out their Island Fries, delicious Poke’ and a piece of guava cake.
Stop in to warm up with a custom-made coffee and enjoy a sweet treat at Main Steam Coffee & Desserts, 234 N. Main St. Valentine cookies are now available, and Valentine cookie decorating kits can be ordered for pick up in February.
Maag Prescription & Medical Supply, 333 W. Center St., has the refills you need for your first-aid kits. The beginning of the year is a great time to restock. Stop in today.
Now is a great time to update your company’s brand with new shirts, hats and customized premium items! Alston T-Shirt Printing & Embroidery would love to help you. Located at 245 N. Main St., stop in or call 208-242-3264 today.
This Thursday at The Yellowstone, enjoy an evening of Perfect Pairings — five wines paired with five courses. Limited seating, and it's filling up fast! Don't miss your chance for a seat at the table — call now and make your reservation: 208-234-7000. Cost is $50 per person for five courses of perfect pairings!
The "art of wine" tasting will take place at Barricade, 308 E. Center St., on Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for five pours hosted by Kathy Standley of BRJ Distributors. Bring your own snacks or order take-out from ChubbyZ'.
Idaho’s Antique Row invites you in to do some shopping. Be sure to stop in at Kanda’s & Co., 159 S. Main St.; Cherub Creations, 115 N. Main St.; Old Town Mercantile, 134 N. Main St.; Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St.; Vain & Vintage, 149 N. Main St.; and Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St.
Goodbye Hello Crafts & Boutique will be hosting a Kids Snowman Porch Sign Workshop on Saturday at 3 p.m. Recommended for kids 6 and up along with a parent. Registration is open on their website, www.goodbyehellocrafts.com
Saturday Buffet at the Union! Stop into The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Hotel Yellowstone, on Saturdays between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Only $9 per plate! And enjoy live music by Strings Attached beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Portneuf Valley Brewing has reintroduced their Thank God It’s 3 Happy Hour Specials. Monday through Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. enjoy beer specials and half price appetizers. Visit their Facebook page for information about live music and paint projects planned for this weekend.
Arsenic and Old Lace, written by Joseph Kesselring, continues this weekend at Westside Players Warehouse. Get your tickets at westsideplayers.org before they are gone.
Thank you for supporting local.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.