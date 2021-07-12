Spectacular shopping! Delicious dining and beverage options! Live music! Book sale! Farmers market and Crafters Market! It’s all happening downtown this week. Take a look at what’s coming up and come join us.
Main Steam Coffee and Desserts, 234 N. Main St., offers 82 gourmet syrups with less sugar and more flavor, plus 12 sugar-free gourmet syrups. Enjoy an in-house baked sweet treat.
Save $1 every Tuesday and Thursday on your choice of sandwiches at The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main St. And don’t forget Free Fry Friday: Order any sandwich before 3 p.m. and receive a free small order of fries.
The Office Bar & Grill, 251 E. Center St., features daily drink specials. Their patio is open and they are now hosting Happy Hour every day from 4 to 6 p.m.
The Yellowstone Restaurant, inside the Historic Hotel Yellowstone, hosts wine tasting every Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m., Happy Hour Monday through Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. with half-off beer, wine and cocktails, and brunch every Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dine inside or outside in the shade.
Revive @ 5 will be rockin’ the Pavilion on Wednesday. The Aaron Ball Band will be live on stage from 5 to 8 p.m. This week’s sponsor is Denny’s Wrecker Service Inc. Delicious food this week will be available from Mighty Dawgs and Palate Street Bistro. There will be cold beverages and ice cream, and the Wednesday Farmers Market will be open. All proceeds from the evening benefit Bannock Civitans community projects.
Open Mic Jam Session happens every Thursday at Station Square. The evening starts at 7 p.m. Join in on a fun evening with open mic for poetry, stories and, of course, music. Bring a friend and an instrument. If you’re hungry, Crafted: Beverages at Station Square will be open with food, beer, wine, coffee and more.
Wine tasting at Barricade begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. If you can’t make it Thursday, don’t forget cold slushies in the evenings 5 to 7 p.m., and stay to play some wonderfully fun vintage arcade!
Maag Prescription & Medical Supply continues to offer walk-in vaccinations for COVID-19. Stop in at 333 W. Center St.
On Saturday, be sure to plan to come down and stroll through the Downtown Days Flea Market. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., a variety of vendors will be open with items, arts and crafts to help make your summer even more enjoyable.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The market will have tons of fresh produce including tomatoes, cucumbers and, yes, raspberries, too! The Crafters Market at Station Square will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. as well.
The Friends of the Marshall Public Library invites the public to the Summer Flash Book Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The sale will be held outside, weather permitting, on their back plaza.
For more information about upcoming events and activities, be sure to visit us on Facebook at Historic Downtown Pocatello.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.