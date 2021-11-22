The property owners and business owners in Historic Downtown Pocatello wish you a very happy Thanksgiving. We are very thankful to live and work in such a wonderful community. With the Christmas Season upon us, we are grateful for the opportunity to continue to work to bring activities, events, music, art and excitement to our downtown for all to enjoy. Please plan to join us and be sure to keep your shopping and dining dollars local.
Black Friday and Small Business Saturday
There will be a variety of shopping and dining specials throughout the week and on Friday and Saturday. Be sure to like and follow Historic Downtown Pocatello on Facebook for more information as we share details from our merchants.
On Friday, Lookout Credit Union presents the annual "LOOKOUT FOR SANTA!" Christmas Night Lights Parade at 6:30 p.m. Hundreds of floats will have candy and treats for the kids. The parade will follow our traditional route from east to west. Parade registration is open until Wednesday evening at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.
On Saturday, we will be celebrating Small Business Saturday. The downtown merchants and businesses invite you and your family to come enjoy a day of shopping and dining specials. Santa will be at the pavilion from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for free visits and selfies and his friends including Frosty, The Grinch and Ruddy the Reindeer will be downtown, too. Come stroll through downtown and keep your dollars local.
Many thanks to the sponsors of these Christmas events: Lookout Credit Union, Bannock Civitans, Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, Citizens Community Bank, AvCenter Professional Aviation Services, Jordan & Company, Myers Anderson Architects, Station Square, Dorsey Hill Family, Idaho State Journal, Affinity, Sagewood Media, KZBQ, KORR104, KSEI News Talk, MAGIK 102.5 and Idaho Oldies.
Looking ahead
The December First Friday Art Walk will take place in locations throughout downtown on Dec. 3. Plan now to come join us.
Santa will be at The Valentine Ballroom on Dec. 4. Have your photo with Santa taken professionally from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Valentine Ballroom with Jodi McHugh Photography! It is $30 for three digital images, cocoa and cookies. Venmo @jodi-mchugh and specify your preferred time slot: 10 to 11 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon, noon to 1 p.m., or 1 to 2 p.m. Limited spots available. They will also be collecting new items for our local schools' pantries for this winter. They are in need of underwear, socks, leggings, joggers, hoodies/sweatshirts, basketball shorts, T-shirts. All sizes. A donation box will be available.
Thank you for shopping, dining and enjoying Historic Downtown Pocatello. Your friends and neighbors downtown appreciate your continued support!
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.