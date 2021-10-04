Join us downtown for a fantastic fall week.
Happy first anniversary to SIXES! Located at 206 N. Main St., Josh and Kaitlin invite you to their open house and ribbon cutting on Thursday at 5:15 p.m. Be sure to ask about Art Battle coming up on Saturday at the First National Bar.
Valentine Bridal inside The Valentine Ballroom, 100 S. Arthur Ave., will be hosting a Bridal Trunk Show now through Sunday. A number of gorgeous gowns have recently been brought in and you are sure to find that perfect gown for your special day. Tickets are now available for Friday evening’s Trunk Show VIP Gala. For more information, call 208-313-4696.
“Clue” is now open at Westside Players. Enjoy this performance based on the Hasbro board game and Paramount Pictures movie every Friday and Saturday evening through Oct. 23. Dinner and show tickets or show-only tickets only are available. For more information, visit www.westsideplayers.org or call 208-234-2654.
The Grape Van Gogh, 240 S. Main St., will be featuring a variety of paint projects on Friday and Saturday. They will also be hosting their Ceramic Fall BOGO Sale from noon to 7 p.m Saturday. For more information, visit www.grapevangogh.com .
The Bacon Experience, 204 N. Main St., has expanded its hours and is now open for lunch on Mondays. Stop in or order ahead by calling 208-406-2218 or visiting thebaconexperience.com to enjoy your favorite bacon dish for lunch Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Enjoy dinner on Wednesdays and Fridays from 5 to 7 p.m. Open all day Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Cue & Brews, 259 E. Center St., has expanded their menu, drink options and hours. Burgers, sandwiches and salads have been added to their variety of flatbread pizzas and appetizers. You can now enjoy your favorite cocktails and mixed drinks during their new hours: Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to midnight.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Get your pumpkins and apples!
After picking up your fresh produce, take a walk down Main Street. Our shops, coffee houses, bakeries and restaurants are all open and ready to serve you: Round River Baking, Pocatello Electric, Snake River Fly, Main Steam Coffee & Desserts, Poky Dot Boutique, Goodbye Hello Crafts & Boutique, Pocatello Running Company, Orange & Black Store, DNH Studios and A Family Affair Candle Company are just a few you should be sure to visit.
Idaho’s Antique Row, invites you to their Fall Poker Run on Saturday. The shops are full of new fall inventory with new items arriving daily. Stop in at Kanda’s & Co., 159 S. Main St.; Cherub Creations, 115 N. Main St.; Old Town Mercantile, 134 N. Main St.; Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St.; Vain & Vintage, 149 N. Main St.; and Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St. Prizes for highest hand and lowest hand.
The Crafters Market at Station Square will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The first ever OctoBEERfest in Historic Downtown Pocatello is happening on Saturday. Stop in at The Union Taproom or Oasis Sports Bar to buy tickets then enjoy beer tasting from 4 to 8 p.m. in participating locations: Union Taproom, The Yellowstone Restaurant, Oasis Sports Bar, Star Route Brewery, First National Bar, Elks Lodge, Office Bar & Grill, Odyssey Bar, Cue & Brews, Club Charley’s, Center Street Clubhouse and Portneuf Valley Brewing. A VIP event begins at 3 p.m. at Star Route Brewery and includes T-shirts and more beer.
Our favorite paranormal investigators are back, and tours start on Saturday evening. SPIRO Paranormal and Historic Downtown Pocatello are pleased to present the 13th annual Haunted History Walking Tours on Oct. 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30. Visit four haunted buildings in Historic Downtown Pocatello — not just walk by them, but go inside to learn more about the history of the building and experience for yourself the charm and haunts inside. Tickets are now available now at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com. Be sure you select the night and starting time you’d like.
Upcoming events
Trick-or-Treat Downtown will take place downtown from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Our merchants and businesses will have treats for all of the little ghosts and goblins.
Lookout Credit Union presents the “LOOKOUT FOR SANTA!” annual Christmas Night Lights Parade. The Historic Downtown Pocatello Christmas adventure begins the Friday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, at 6:30 p.m. when the Christmas Night Lights Parade starts winding its way through downtown Pocatello. Hundreds of floats will have candy and treats for the kids. The parade will follow our traditional route from east to west. Registration for entries is now open. Stop by our office at 420 N. Main St. or for your convenience, registration may be completed online at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.