Welcome Food O'Clock is now open inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St. This new eatery features a menu full of American-Venezuelan food including salads, sandwiches, soups and specialty drinks. Stop in this week to welcome our new neighbors and enjoy a delicious meal!
Happy second anniversary to Off the Rails Brewing! Join us in celebrating Off the Rails’ second time around the sun with live music, giveaways and a special anniversary beer release. On Friday night, there will be live music with Coming Home from 5 to 7 p.m. and Strings Attached from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. On Saturday, there is live music with Jason Greene from 5 to 7 p.m. and Summer Bloom from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Love is definitely in the air in Historic Downtown Pocatello!
Molinelli’s Jewelers, 126 N. Main St., Idaho’s Oldest Jewelry Store, has the sparkle that will make your Valentine’s Day very special! Fine jewelry with exceptional customer service makes Molinelli’s the place to go for engagement rings, anniversary rings and lots of wonderful, sparkly gift ideas.
Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., has an amazing inventory of jewelry, clothing, crystals, stones, books and more. Stop in to pick up a Valentine’s Day Mystery Box, which includes crystals, jewelry and a gift card for $44.44.
Stop in to warm up with a custom-made coffee and enjoy a sweet treat at Main Steam Coffee & Desserts, 234 N. Main St. Valentine cookies are now available, and Valentine cookie decorating kits can be ordered for pick up in February.
Register now for Thursday’s Valentine’s Gnome Couple Workshop at Goodbye Hello Crafts & Boutique, 144 N. Main St. In this class you will paint and decorate your very own gnome couple. Class runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Register at www.goodbyehellocrafts.com .
The Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St., will be hosting a Treasure Box Workshop. They will have all the supplies you need to create a unique treasure box. Seats are limited. To reserve your spot, call the shop at 208-380-5561.
Open mic jam session happens every Thursday at Station Square. The evening starts at 7p.m. Join in on a fun evening with an open mic for poetry, stories and, of course, music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. If you're hungry, Food O’Clock will be open!
The "art of wine" tasting will take place at Barricade, 308 E. Center St., on Thursday, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Cost is $10 for five pours, hosted by Kathy Standley, BRJ Distributors. Bring your own snacks or order take-out from ChubbyZ'!
Poky Kidz Art, 200 N. Main St., is hosting Friday Afternoon Club, a drop off art class for ages 8-plus. This month they will be needle felting. You do not need sewing skills for this fun method of using a needle to stab wool pieces into a piece of felt. Students will needle felt a 2D picture and then frame it to take home. The cost is $25 and includes the supplies. Register at Poky Dot Boutique or visit Poky Kidz Art on Facebook for details.
The Gallows Frames & Gifts, 150 S. Fourth Ave., has changed its hours. It is now open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They are closed Sunday and Monday but appointments are available by calling 208-234-2544.
The Crafter's Market will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square located at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting treasures at this weekly indoor market featuring handmade and handcrafted items.
Upcoming events:
Molinelli’s Jewelers will present the 2022 Idaho Bridal Fair on March 5. If you are newly engaged or have a wedding coming up, be sure to register for the show at www.idahobridalfair.com. Admission is free and the show will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Red Lion Hotel Pocatello. There will be live demonstrations throughout the event. At noon, enjoy an elegant fashion show presented by Valentine Ballroom & Bridal. Over 30 vendors will be on site featuring everything an engaged couple needs to plan the perfect wedding and future. Vendor registration is also open. Booth space and vendor information is available at www.idahobridalfair.com
Tickets are now available for the 11th annual Gate City Brewfest returning to Pocatello on March 12. From 1 to 6 p.m., brewers will offer over 80 different beers for tasting in restaurants, breweries, pubs and bars throughout downtown Pocatello. Sample craft beers new to our area plus local and regional favorites. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Be sure to also check out this year’s VIP package with some fun Brewfest swag. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.gatecitybrewfest.com
For more information about additional events happening in Historic Downtown Pocatello, visit us on Facebook and click on events. We would love to see you downtown shopping and dining this week. Thank you for supporting local every way you can, every time you can.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.