Beautification projects
Trinity Episcopal Church is brightening a corner of the city many pedestrians and motorists see almost every day. Church volunteer Angela Young is coordinating the selection and placement of plants to be added to the corner of West Lander Street and North Arthur Avenue.
"We are going to be adding a bouquet of colors from shrubs, annuals and perennials that will change with the seasons," she said.
The flower bed is a serpentine shape that ties in both the north and main entrances to the building. Ege's Sprinklers and Landscaping of Pocatello completed the removal of old vegetation, a rock buffer along the foundation, replacement of the old sprinkler system and preparation of the new flower bed. Parishioners will be putting their "green thumbs" to work on Saturday with more tender annuals to be added later.
"By summer, the corner should be a gardener's envy if all goes well," Young said.
The new construction at Pocatello High School and overall beautification of Historic Downtown was a factor in choosing to add new landscaping. The church building itself is 125 years old and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
Thank you to the wonderful staff at Citizens Community Bank who helped to hang our street pennants last week. The annual hanging flower baskets will go up at the beginning of June. Sponsorships are available and we would love to put your logo on one of the street pennants. Contact the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce for additional information: 208-233-1525.
This year’s Leadership Pocatello Class will be working downtown on Thursday afternoon. This is an annual volunteer day and we are grateful for their help as we get ready to host more events, complete landscape projects and enjoy the warmer weather. Thank you!
Book Sale
The Friends of the Marshall Public Library invites the public to their Summer Flash Book Sales, which will be held on the third Saturdays of May through September from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sales will be held outside, weather permitting, on their back plaza. The first sale will be held this Saturday.
Markets are open
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Shop local fresh produce, hanging flower baskets, bedding plants and more at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. After picking up your fresh produce, take a walk down Main Street. Our shops, coffee houses, bakeries and restaurants are all open and ready to serve you.
Be sure to stop by The Crafter's Market at Station Square. This indoor market is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items with over 20 vendors each week.
Walk-in vaccinations
Maag Prescription & Medical Supply is now accepting walk-ins at their COVID-19 vaccination clinic at 120 N. Arthur. Walk-in or call ahead for an appointment at 208-233-2063.
Tickets are now available
Gate City Brewfest will be coming to Historic Downtown Pocatello on June 5. From 3 to 7 p.m., sample local, regional and national craft beers at a variety of downtown restaurants, breweries and bars. Tickets are now available at www.gatecitybrewfest.com.
There is a week full of live music, beverage and dining specials, shopping specials, paint projects and more happening in the downtown area. Be sure to visit our Events Calendar on Facebook for additional information.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello Inc.