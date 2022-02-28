Happy 11th anniversary
Deckadence Board Shoppe, 326 W. Center, is celebrating 11 years! Congratulations Darin and thank you for building your business, here in the historic heart of our community. With the snow at its best, now is a great time for a custom built snowboard and accessories. Stop by Deckadence this week and talk with Darin.
Downtown this week
Idaho's Antique Row invites you to come do some shopping this week. The shops are full of new inventory with spring items already arriving, along with this week’s warmer weather. Stop in at Kanda’s & Co., 159 S. Main St.; Cherub Creations, 308 W. Center St.; Old Town Mercantile, 134 N. Main St.; Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St.; Vain & Vintage, 149 N. Main St.; and Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St.
East Fork Bikes, 346 N. Main St., has bikes for adults and kids arriving daily, perfect for the spring weather ahead of us. Stop in today and check out all of the inventory to help you enjoy the great outdoors.
If you love music, you will love Main Street Music. Located at 401 N. Main St., Main Street Music has all of the music supplies and instruments you need. Whether you are a beginner or a professional, this store has what you need.
Save $1 every Tuesday and Thursday on a delicious Gyro sandwich at The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main St. And don’t forget Free Fry Friday. Order any sandwich before 3 p.m. and receive a free small order of fries.
Pocatello Running Company, 328 W. Clark St., has a wonderful inventory of new running shoes. Now is a great time for a custom fit, brand new pair of running shoes so you are ready for spring.
Poky Kidz Art, 200 N. Main St., hosts a variety of workshops every week that are designed specifically for kids. For more information and to register, visit Poky Kidz Art on Facebook.
Connect with your spiritual guides and learn how to meditate at Enchantments. Classes are held on Fridays at 7 p.m. at 233 N. Main St.
The Shady Lady, Too “Artiques” located at 315 W. Center St., inside the Historic Kane Building, is full of art and antiques. The shop is open Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The original Shady Lady, Pocatello’s lighting store located at 655 N. Arthur Ave., is open Monday thru Wednesday by appointment, 208-317-4406.
The variety of restaurants, breweries, bars and grills located in Historic Downtown Pocatello would love to serve you a wonderful meal along with a hot or cold beverage. Dine in or takeout is available throughout our area. Dine local and support local this week.
Food O'Clock is now open inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St. This new eatery features a menu full of American-Venezuelan food including salads, sandwiches, soups, and specialty drinks. Stop in this week and enjoy a delicious meal!
Open Mic Jam Session happens every Thursday at Station Square. The evening starts at 7 p.m. Join in on a fun evening with open mic for poetry, stories, and of course music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. If you're hungry, Food O’Clock will be open!
Plan to enjoy the March First Friday Art Walk on Friday. From 5 to 8 p.m. stroll through downtown and experience art, music, food, fashion and more. Admission is free and so is parking. You will find many St. Patrick’s Day, Easter and Spring decorating ideas throughout our participating locations. The event guide listing all of the locations for this month will be available on our website, www.historicdowntownpocatello.com, on Thursday. Be sure to plan to stay for dinner and live music.
First Friday Lucky Leprechaun Pub Crawl gets underway at 7 p.m. Friday. Start at Star Route Brewery where you get a wristband, and then head to the Oasis, First National, Union Taproom and end at the Elks Lodge. Each of the participating bars will offer drink specials and raffle tickets for each drink you purchase. Tickets are turned in at the last stop for a chance to win some great swag! Entry proceeds go to a local nonprofit.
The Crafter's Market at Station Square will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items with over 20 vendors each week.
Molinelli’s Jewelers will present the 2022 Idaho Bridal Fair on Saturday. If you are newly engaged or have a wedding coming up, be sure to register for the show at www.idahobridalfair.com. Admission is free and the show will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Red Lion Hotel Pocatello. There will be live demonstrations throughout the event. At Noon enjoy an elegant fashion show presented by Valentine Ballroom & Bridal. Over 30 vendors will be on site featuring everything an engaged couple needs to plan the perfect wedding and future.
Tickets are now available for the 11th Annual Gate City Brewfest returning to Pocatello on March 12. From 1 to 6 p.m., brewers will offer over 80 different beers for tasting in restaurants, breweries, pubs and bars throughout Downtown Pocatello. Sample craft beers new to our area plus local and regional favorites. Tickets are $30 in advance or $35 at the door. Be sure to also check out this year’s VIP package with some fun Brewfest swag. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.gatecitybrewfest.com
For more information about additional events happening in Historic Downtown Pocatello, visit us on Facebook and click on Events.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.