It’s going to be a fantastic week to visit Historic Downtown Pocatello! We will be celebrating our Local Gems all week long. Cinco De Mayo on Thursday with drink and menu specials at your favorite restaurants, breweries and pubs. First Friday Art Walk on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Idaho’s Antique Row hosts a two-day Sidewalk Sale Friday and Saturday. The Mystic Market opens on Friday. The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market opens for the season and ISU Graduation on Saturday. Mother’s Day is on Sunday. Come celebrate! Come shop! Come enjoy your Downtown!
From Monday through Friday, Idahoans are invited to support small businesses in our communities! In our continuing efforts to promote and support the small businesses that make our community thrive, Historic Downtown Pocatello has partnered with Senator Risch, Governor Little and the Idaho Department of Commerce to re-launch the third annual Support Local Gems initiative.
You can Support Local Gems by dining at an independent restaurant, bakery, or brewery, buying a gift from a local boutique, finding a treasure at a local antique shop, buying a gift card, sharing a positive review online, or thanking your favorite locally owned business on social media. There is no wrong way to Support Local Gems. Just be sure to show some local love this week!
The Pocatello Art Center is hosting a watercolor class starting Thursday, from 6 to 9 p.m. The instructor is Cali Ward and the class runs weekly for six weeks. In this beginning watercolor class, Cali will go over the basic properties of professional watercolor paints and help you gain confidence in this artistic medium. The cost is $60 for members and $75 for non-members. Class space is limited, call today to reserve your space in this fun class, which will bring out your unique artistic talents. Call Educational Director Marsha Losser at 208-234-1549 or the Pocatello Art Center at 208-232-0970 to register.
MIP Life Designs, 147 S. Arthur Ave., has a week full of workshops planned. Visit them on Facebook for additional information and details on how to register.
A Taste of Hawaii, inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., is open Monday thru Friday, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dine in, take out or delivery. Be sure to check out their Island Fries, delicious Poke’ and a piece of guava cake.
Main Steam Coffee and Desserts, 234 N. Main St., prepares custom made coffee, mocha, latte, teas, Italian Cream Sodas, sodas and fruit smoothies. They offer Loyalty Cards for all clients, buy eight drinks and get your ninth drink free. Student discounts available with Student IDs. Open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to noon on Sundays.
Brick 243 Gastropub, 243 W. Center St., is now open on Thursdays! You can enjoy their delicious meals and fabulous beverages on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. Make your reservation at brick243.com or walk-in and grab a table!
Thursday Open Mic at Station Square, 200 S. Main St., begins every Thursday evening at 7 p.m. Bring your friends and favorite instruments to join in! Food O’Clock is open for food and drinks.
The shops of Idaho’s Antique Row have announced plans for a two-day Sidewalk Sale, Friday and Saturday. Just in time to find that special gift for Mom or the grad in your family. Plan now to stop in at Vain & Vintage, Kanda‘s & Company, Old Town Mercantile & Antiques, Cherub Capers Creations, Cottonwood Junction, Elwen Cottage and Nostalgia Antiques & Collectibles.
The May First Friday Art Walk is coming up on Friday! First Friday Art Walk features art, music, food, fashion and more in over 20 downtown shops and restaurants. Admission and parking for this event are free. From 5 to 8 p.m. you are invited to join us Downtown for an enchanting evening!
The first Mystic Market of the season will be open on Friday at the Downtown Pavilion. From 5-9 p.m. stroll through their collection of vendors.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will open for the 2022 season on Saturday. The Market will be open every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through the end of October at the Downtown Pavilion.
ChubbyZ’ Sandwich Shoppe, 302 E. Center, has announced their late night menu is once again available on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. Enjoy their regular menu and hours, Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and their late night menu on Fridays and Saturdays.
The Crafter’s Market inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.