June is Maker’s Month
During the month of June, we will be celebrating Maker’s Month, a celebration of all things made by local hands. Art, music, fashion and more. The celebration will begin on June 4 as we host First Friday Art Walk from 5 to 8 p.m.
On June 5, we will be celebrating the art of craft beer during the 10th annual Gate City Brewfest. From 3 to 7 p.m., sample local, regional and national craft beers at a variety of downtown restaurants, breweries and bars. Tickets are now available at www.gatecitybrewfest.com.
Throughout the month, visit the Downtown Pocatello shops, coffee houses, salons, bakeries, restaurants and breweries and more, that create handmade masterpieces each and every day. Visit the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market and the Crafter’s Market at Station Square on Saturday and the Food Truck Round About on Mondays.
Beginning June 11, a variety of new public art murals will begin to go up on select buildings and walls in the downtown area. For more information about the being part of creating and painting the murals, contact Josh Pohlman of Sixes Big Walls at 208-406-3654 or Heidi Yerbich of the Old Town Outdoor Art Gallery at 208-914-0398.
Maker’s Month will culminate on June 26 with the first annual Art Fest & Mural Fest. Locations throughout downtown will host artists finishing up their murals, musicians performing live inside and outside of our businesses, special “art” centered activities from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for residents and visitors of all ages. Watch our Facebook page for additional information.
Independence Day Parade registration is open
Pocatello's annual Independence Day Parade will return to Historic Downtown Pocatello on July 3. Presented by Idaho Central Credit Union and Portneuf Medical Center, this year's parade theme is "Stars & Stripes Forever!" Parade registration is now open at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com. Enter today and let's give our community the biggest and most patriotic Independence Day Parade ever.
Downtown this week
Mind Your Body, 234 S. Main St., reminds you that summer is approaching. After a long period of not knowing where to go and what to do, they would like to offer you a phone or in-person consulting time to set a few obtainable goals in the next few months. They offer a variety of classes and instructors in pilates, yoga, floor work, gyrotonics, Feldenkrais, massage and foot zoning. Their prices are excellent and they try to present flexible scheduling. Call Lori at 208-251-2047 or check out their website: www.mindyourbodypocatello.com.
Maag Prescription & Medical Supply is now accepting walk-ins for COVID-19 vaccinations. Walk in at 333 W. Center St. or call ahead for an appointment at 208-233-2063.
Now is a great time to be sure your vehicle is ready for summer road trips. Manic Mechanic, now open at 450 N. Main St. is ready to help. Jordan offers quality repairs and maintenance at a competitive price. Give them a call at 208-840-1663 to schedule your appointment.
Summer vacation planning is underway and making sure your furry family members have a vacation as well is important. Stephanie and her staff at Pocatello Pet Lodge and Pet Lodge, Too, would love to provide lodging, grooming and days of fun for your pets. Give them a call today at 208-237-7387.
Pocatello Running Company, 328 W. Clark St., has a wonderful inventory of new running shoes. Now is a great time for a custom fit, brand new pair of running shoes.
The Bacon Experience, 204 N. Main St., invites you to enjoy delicious bacon specials this week on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Call ahead and they will have it hot and ready for you: 208-406-2218.
Blades Salon & Spa, inside Station Square, would love to help make sure you are summer ready. Cuts, colors, facials, chemical peels, hyaluronic acid pen filler, full barber services and more. Call for your appointments today: 208-234-1111.
J T Rainbow Couture and A Family Affair Candle Company at Station Square, 200 S. Main St., Suite Q, have new summer dresses, candles, tumblers, tapestries, nails and more in stock now.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello Inc.