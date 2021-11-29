Thank you to all of the residents and visitors that came out to enjoy Friday’s Night Lights Parade and Saturday’s Small Business Saturday. It was a wonderful weekend in Historic Downtown Pocatello and we appreciate you all very much.
This year’s parade with the warm weather and thousands of lights was exceptionally beautiful. Thank you to all of the businesses, clubs, organizations, community groups, churches and families that worked so hard to create such a beautiful parade for our community.
Congratulations to the parade winners:
— Sweepstakes Award: Simplot
— Mayor’s Choice Award: Pocatello Children’s Clinic
— Most Traditional Award: Farm Bureau
— Best Nonprofit Award: Make-A-Wish
— Best Commercial Award: Barrie’s Ski & Sports
— Best Use of Lights Award: Idaho Power
Many thanks to our sponsors for making this past weekend possible: presenting sponsor Lookout Credit Union, plus Bannock Civitans, Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, Citizens Community Bank, AvCenter Professional Aviation Services, Jordan & Company, Myers Anderson Architects, Station Square, Dorsey Hill Family, Idaho State Journal, Affinity, Sagewood Media, KZBQ, KORR104, KSEI News Talk, MAGIK 102.5 and Idaho Oldies radio. Thank you to the City of Pocatello Police Department, Fire Department, and Street Department, the Portneuf Valley ARES Group and Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 735, for assistance in running the parade.
The downtown merchants and businesses invite you to come explore the wonders of Historic Downtown Pocatello. Come shop and find the perfect gift. From bikes to fishing supplies, jewelry to trendy fashion, home decor to fine art, Historic Downtown Pocatello offers it all in our charming shops. Come dine and experience delicious menus featuring the best in international cuisine for your holiday parties, dinners or a gift card to be enjoyed later. Come shop small and dine local.
Order your custom winter wear at Alston today. If your business needs an updated winter look, new hoodies, hats or customized premium items, be sure to contact Alston T-Shirt Printing & Embroidery. Located at 245 N. Main St., Alston would love to help your business today. Stop in or call 208-242-3264 today.
Plan to enjoy the December First Friday Art Walk on Friday. From 5 to 8 p.m., stroll through downtown and experience art, music, food, fashion and more. Admission is free and so is parking. You will find many gift giving and holiday decorating ideas throughout our participating locations. The event guide listing all of the locations for this month will be available on our website, www.historicdowntownpocatello.com, on Thursday.
A Family Affair Candle Co., 200 S. Main St., Suite Q, is celebrating its first anniversary on Friday in conjunction with art walk. They will be hosting an Adopt A Stocking Drive to help support children in our community. What a wonderful expression of thanks and support for our community! Be sure to stop in for more information or email afamilyaffaircandlecompany@gmail.com. Contact the same email if your family is in need of assistance.
First Friday’s Ugly Christmas Pub Crawl will take place on Friday from 7 to 10 p.m. Each participating bar/brewery will have drink specials, and you get a ticket with each drink for opportunities to win some cool swag at the end of the crawl. This month, get your ugliest Christmas sweater out and start at the First National Bar then head to the Union Taproom, then to Pocatello Elks Lodge (new to the crawl), to Star Route Brewery and end at the Oasis Sports Bar. Cost is $10 to participate; $5 includes transportation by Rides R Us Limo and $5 this month will benefit the “American Legion.”
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., will be open Thursday through Saturday and would love to see you. On Thursday, it’s Flight Night with $1 off beer and wine flights. Tipsy Trivia is from 7 to 9 p.m. and is free to play with teams up to six with prizes for top teams. On Friday, stop in during art walk and First Friday Pub Crawl. On Saturday, catch live music by The Dewdroppers starting at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy Mug Club specials during happy hour on Thursday, Friday and Saturday!
Don’t forget, Santa will be The Valentine Ballroom on Saturday. Have your photo with Santa taken professionally from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Valentine Ballroom with Jodi McHugh Photography! It is $30 for three digital images, cocoa and cookies. Venmo @jodi-mchugh and specify your preferred time slot: 10 to 11 a.m., 11 a.m. to noon, noon to 1 p.m., or 1 to 2 p.m. Limited spots available. They will also be collecting new items for our local schools’ pantries for this winter. They are in need of underwear, socks, leggings, joggers, hoodies/sweatshirts, basketball shorts, T-shirts. All sizes. A donation box will be available.
The Crafter's Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square located at 200 S. Main. St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items with over 30 vendors each week.
Saturday buffet at the Union! Stop into The Union Taproom, inside the Historic Hotel Yellowstone on Saturdays between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. and take advantage of their new killer buffet that changes each week but often includes house-made mac and cheese, smoked pulled pork, smoked barbecue ribs, smoked chicken, brisket and more. Only $9 per plate or $15 for all you can eat.
Molinelli’s Jewelers, 126 N. Main St., Idaho’s oldest jewelry store, has the sparkle that will make your Christmas shine. Fine jewelry with exceptional customer service makes Molinelli’s the place to go for engagement rings, anniversary rings, and lots of wonderful, sparkly gift ideas.
ISU students love ISU gear. The Orange & Black Store, 103 S. Main St., has the perfect gift for your student.
Classic vinyl for the collector as well as the music lover at Vintage Vinyl & Antiques, 101 N. Main St.
Visit Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main St., for clothing, jewelry, home decor, kids toys and lots of handcrafted gifts from talented local artists.
Give the gift of pet lodging and grooming from Pocatello Pet Lodge and Pocatello Pet Lodge, Too! They also have a variety of treats and toys in stock because they know our furry family members also have stockings to be filled.
Thank you for shopping, dining and enjoying Historic Downtown Pocatello. Your friends and neighbors downtown appreciate your continued support.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.