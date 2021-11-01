Thank you SPIRO paranormal for hosting this season’s Haunted History Walking Tours. What an incredible month full of haunts and history! To all of our friends and neighbors that came out to enjoy these annual tours, thank you! Thank you to our property owners, business owners and neighbors that opened their buildings for this season’s Haunted History Walking Tours: Michael Snyder Haas, Cottonwood Junction; Matt Spencer, The Office Bar & Grill; Board of Trustees for the Independent Order of Odd Fellows & Rebekahs; Cassy Hunter, Cassy's Caring Paws; and Denis Clijsters, John and Lisa Brian, Station Square. Your gracious support is very much appreciated!
Goodbye Hello Crafts & Boutique, 144 N. Main St., is now open on Mondays, too. For the months of November and December, their holiday hours will be Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
All bike apparel is on sale this week at East Fork Bikes, 346 N. Main St.
Alston T-shirt Printing & Embroidery, 245 N. Main St., specializes in custom printed or embroidered apparel. From one to thousands, Alston’s can help your business grow! Stop in, open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or call 208-242-3264 for more information. Celebrating 12 years in business!
Enchantments, 233 N. Main St., has an amazing inventory and shop full of treasures with even more arriving daily. Just in time for the holidays!
Open mic night every Thursday at Station Square, 200 S. Main St. Hosted by Marc Crapo, the evening is family- and pet-friendly. Happy hour drinks all day long, $3 draft beer and $1 off all other drinks. $1.50 street tacos are also available from Crafted A Beverage Co.
Craftology Company, 525 E. Center St., will be participating in their first First Friday Art Walk on Friday. On Saturday, they will be celebrating their grand opening. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be drinks and snacks, free make-and-take projects, exclusive discounts, gift bags for the first 20 customers, and you could win a free workshop every month for a year, one free workshop for you and up to three friends, and more. Be sure to stop in and check out this new craft and sip studio.
Maag Prescription & Medical Supply, 333 W. Center St., has flu shots available along with Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations and Pfizer boosters. Need a Shingles or pneumonia vaccination? They can help with those as well. Walk-ins are welcome.
The Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will host a cornhole tourney for single players on Friday night at 6:30 p.m. and music by the band Pop the Clutch from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Both events are open to the public.
MIP Life Designs, 147 S. Arthur Ave., Paula Robinson will be hosting “Balancing our Chakras & Balancing our Lives” workshop from noon to 1:30 p.m. Saturday and from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 10. Cost is $20. Contact Paula at 208-603-933 or paula@myintuitivepaula.com to reserve your seat. Also this Saturday, “Empath’s Survival Guide” workshop with Felix beginning at 3 p.m. There is no charge, but donations are welcome.
The Odd Fellows & Rebekah’s, 325 W. Lander St., will be hosting their second annual Fall Arts and Crafts Show on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is one canned food item or a $1 donation for the Idaho Food Bank. Kids 12 and under are free.
The November First Friday Art Walk will take place in locations throughout downtown Pocatello on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Come for a charming evening stroll through our shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion and more. Watch for the event guide we will publish later this week listing all of the visiting artists, musicians, activities and menu specials. If you haven’t been to an art walk recently, make it a point to come downtown on Friday.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., features their Mug Club discounts Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday they celebrate Bengal Wednesday with 10 percent off food and beverages with student ID. On Thursdays it’s Flight Night with $1 off beer and wine flights, Tipsy Trivia 7 to 9 p.m., free to play with teams up to six with prizes for top teams, and NFL Thursday Night Football. On Saturday, catch live music by Rob Gregg starting at 7:30 p.m. And don’t miss getting your tickets for Dueling Pianos presented by Rock Dee House coming up on Nov. 8 from 6:30 to 9:30pm. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased by calling or texting 208-573-6442.
First Friday Pub Crawl will take place on Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. Each participating bar/brewery will have drink specials and you get a ticket with each drink for opportunities to win some cool swag at the end of the Crawl. This month start at Oasis Sports Bar then head to the First National Bar, then to Cue & Brews (new to the Crawl), to the Union Taproom and end at Star Route Brewery. $5 wristband to participate and all proceeds this month will benefit the “Friends of the Pocatello Animal Shelter.”
The Crafter's Market at Station Square, this indoor market is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square located at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items with over 20 vendors each week.
Lookout Credit Union Presents "LOOKOUT FOR SANTA!" Annual Christmas Night Lights Parade! The Historic Downtown Pocatello Christmas adventure begins the Friday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, at 6:30 p.m. when the Christmas Night Lights Parade starts winding its way through downtown Pocatello. Hundreds of floats will have candy and treats for the kids. The parade will follow our traditional route from East to West. Registration for entries is now open. Stop by our office at 420 N. Main St. or for your convenience, registration may be completed on-line at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com .
As we approach the holiday season, please be sure to shop local, dine local and support local. Your friends and neighbors downtown appreciate your continued support. With shipping delays happening every day, shopping local will save you time and money along with eliminating worry about late arrivals.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.