Maker’s Month, a celebration of all things made by local hands, continues this week with murals underway, handmade items in our shops that make perfect Father’s Day gifts, along with a variety of live music, locally crafted food and beverages. Join us this week and help us celebrate our local talent!.
Happy 28th anniversary to Henry’s Hair Design. Henry, Michelle and their amazing staff have been an exceptional neighbor to so many of our businesses and have developed life-long relationships with many of our family and friends. Located at 151 S. Arthur Ave., new clients are always welcome. Call today to schedule your personalized appointment, 208-232-5233.
Happy third anniversary to ChubbyZ’ Sandwich Shoppe. Located at 308 E. Center St., ChubbyZ’ is open for dine in, take-out and delivery Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a menu full of hot and cold sandwiches, salads, fries, tots and more!.
On Thursday, Off the Rails Brewing invites you in for a fun evening: happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m.; beer poking from 5:30 p.m. to close; live music with Orla O’Connor from 6:30 to 8 p.m.; Flight Night — $1 off all flights; and Taco Thursday — entree includes a free beer.
The Pocatello Elks Lodge, 410 S. Main St., will host Bingo on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Cash prizes will be awarded for bingos, and this is open to all of the Pocatello community. The Elks is a non-smoking facility but provides a separate smokers lounge. Dinner or hot appetizers are available from the kitchen, and the bar is full service. Come down and play bingo with friends and family.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., shop local fresh produce, hanging flower baskets, bedding plants and more at the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St. They will have a special gift for Dads for Father’s Day.
After picking up your fresh produce, take a walk through downtown. Our shops, coffee houses, bakeries and restaurants are all open and ready to serve you: Elwen Cottage, Round River Baking, Pocatello Electric, Snake River Fly, Main Steam Coffee & Desserts, Poky Dot Boutique, Goodbye Hello Crafts & Boutique, Old Town Mercantile, Vain & Vintage, Cherub Capers Creations, Pocatello Running Company, Vintage Vinyl & Antiques, Orange & Black Store, Kanda’s & Co., DNH Studios, JT Rainbow Couture, just to name a few you should be sure to visit.
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items with over 20 vendors each week. Crafted: Beverages at Station Square will be open, too. Cold beverages, breakfast and lunch sandwiches and more.
The Friends of the Marshall Public Library invites the public to their Summer Flash Book Sales, which will be held on the third Saturday of the month through September. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the sales will be held outside, weather permitting, on their back plaza. Their next sale will be held this Saturday.
On Saturday evening, stop in at Star Route Brewery. Smoked Southern barbecue starting at 5 p.m. with Best By Yesterday live on the outside stage from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. On Sunday, all day happy hour and barbecue at 5 p.m.
Enjoy an evening out at Barricade. This vintage arcade has a game for everyone, cold beverages and slushies, at 308 E. Center St.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.