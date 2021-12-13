Historic Downtown Pocatello is the place to shop small and dine local and keep your dollars working in our economy. Here are a few gift ideas and dining ideas for the week.
Classic vinyl for the collector as well as the music lover can be found at Vintage Vinyl & Antiques, 101 N. Main St.
Visit Decadence Board Shop for all of your boarding gifts and apparel needs, 326 W. Center St.
Visit Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main St., for clothing, jewelry, home decor, kids toys and lots of handcrafted gifts from talented local artists.
DNH Studios, inside Station Square, has a variety of wonderful gift ideas, from scarves to handmade soaps and lotions. Stop in today to find great stocking stuffer ideas, too.
Wild Things Car and Truck Accessories, 128 S. 2nd, has the coolest and most in-demand car and truck accessories.
Visit Main Street Music, 401 N. Main St., for instruments, sound systems, speakers, sheet music and more!
The Crafter's Market at Station Square will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items with over 30 vendors each week.
The snow is coming! Stop in at East Fork Bikes, 346 N. Main St., and check out their inventory, so you are ready to hit the slopes.
Give the gift of a new floor for your family to enjoy! L & K Carpet One offers the hottest new products that are trending in home design — whether it's engineered hardwood, tile, cork, luxury vinyl and more. Let Jared and his amazing staff help you create that next new look for your home.
Idaho’s Antique Row invites you in to do some Christmas shopping. Be sure to stop in at Kanda’s & Co., 159 S. Main St.; Cherub Creations, 115 N. Main St.; Old Town Mercantile, 134 N. Main St.; Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St.; Vain & Vintage, 149 N. Main St.; and Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St.
Don’t forget Santa will be back downtown on Saturday at Station Square. This will be Santa's last visit before the big night. Kids can visit with Santa and families are welcome to take photos from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Have you tried a sushi platter at Sumisu? Featuring their signature Tiny Dancer, Yellowstone, Portneuf, Dynamite Shrimp and California Rolls, the sushi platter is a must try! Always the freshest and always delicious at Sumisu Asian Fusion and Sushi, 309 E. Center St.
A Taste of Hawaii, inside Station Square, 200 S. Main St., is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dine in, take out or get delivery. Be sure to check out their Island Fries, delicious Poke’ and a piece of guava cake.
Stop by the 313 Whiskey Bar for Whiskey Wednesday Flight Night, every Wednesday in Pocatello’s only whiskey room. Their experienced bartenders create a specific whiskey flight for each week. When you order the designated flight you get 20 percent off. It’s a great way to try whiskeys, learn a little about them and enjoy great company. Flight night special runs from 4 p.m. to close.
"Tis the Season" Wine Tasting at Barricade, 308 E. Center St., is this Thursday. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., try some delicious holiday wine selections. Cost is $10 for five pours. Special pricing on wines by the glass/bottle on the night of the tasting. Hosted by Kathy Standley, BRJ Distributors. Bring your own snacks or get delivery from ChubbyZ'.
Open Mic Jam Session happens every Thursday at Station Square. The evening starts at 7 p.m. Join in on a fun evening with open mic for poetry, stories, and of course music. Bring a friend and bring an instrument. If you're hungry, Crafted: Beverages at Station Square will be open with food, beer, wine, coffee and more.
Brick 243 Gastropub has expanded their hours through December. They are now open on Fridays from 3 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays from 2 to 9 p.m. For groups of four or more, reserve your weekend table through their website at www.brick243.com
The Grecian Key Restaurant, 314 N. Main St., is the place for delicious Greek cuisine. All day Tuesdays and Thursdays, save $1 when you enjoy a gyro sandwich. On Fridays, get a small order of free fries when you order any sandwich before 3 p.m.
Be sure to stop in at Main Steam Coffee & Desserts, 234 N. Main St., for delicious hot coffee or tea. Hand baked Christmas cookies, cookie decorating kits and dog treats are available, too.
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main St., will be open Thursday through Saturday and would love to see you! On Thursday, it’s Flight Night with $1 off beer and wine flights, plus Tipsy Trivia from 7 to 9 p.m., free to play with teams up to six with prizes for top teams, and NFL Thursday Night Football. On Friday, enjoy Strings Attached performing live starting at 7 p.m. On Saturday, catch live music by Rob Gregg starting at 7:30 p.m. Enjoy Mug Club specials during happy hour on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Sunday Brunch at The Yellowstone Restaurant now features live jazz. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with jazz from 10 a.m. to noon.
Give the gift of a delicious meal this Christmas! Gift cards are available at many of our restaurants, coffee shops, pubs, breweries and bars.
Thank you for shopping, dining and enjoying Historic Downtown Pocatello. Your friends and neighbors downtown appreciate your continued support.
