Happy first anniversary to The Bacon Experience! From Wednesday through Saturday, stop in to enjoy delicious bacon dishes, fun, prizes and extra bacon. Call ahead at 208-406-2218 and they’ll have it ready for you. Visit thebaconexperience.com to view their menu.
Main Street Music, 401 N. Main St., has the band instruments your students need for the new school year. Stop in today or visit www.nemc.com to conveniently rent online.
Fall fishing is upon us and Snake River Fly, 257 N. Main St., has the best fly selection and all types of fishing supplies to help you get them on the hook.
Old Town Gunslingers, 352 N. Main St., has the inventory to help you get ready for the upcoming hunting season — scopes, rifles, ammunition and more.
East Fork Bikes, 346 N. Main St., has the Lenox bike rack from Retrospec in stock. This is a great budget hitch mounted bike rack at a great price. They also have a large inventory of helmets.
ChubbyZ’ Sandwich Shoppe, 308 E. Center St., is open for dine in, take-out and delivery from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with a menu full of hot and cold sandwiches, burgers, salads, fries, tots and more.
Goodbye Hello Crafts & Boutique has fall inventory in the shop. Open Tuesday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Idaho’s Antique Row invites you to come do some shopping. The shops are full of new inventory with new items arriving daily. Stop in at Kanda’s & Co., 159 S. Main St.; Cherub Creations, 115 N. Main St.; Old Town Mercantile, 134 N. Main St.; Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St.; Vain & Vintage, 149 N. Main St.; and Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St.
Daily weekday lunch specials at First National Bar, featuring sandwiches, soups, burgers and more. Brunch specials every Saturday and Sunday.
Revive @ 5 on Wednesday will be hosted by our friends at Lookout Credit Union. Whiskey Hangover will be live on stage from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Star Route Brewery will be serving their delicious BBQ and Angel’s Tacos will be featuring their delicious Mexican food.
And mark your calendars, The End of Summer Bash, a fundraising event for the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chiefs, is slated to take place at the Downtown Pavilion on Sept. 8. The KYD-J Band will be performing from 5 to 8 p.m.. There will be cold beverages and great food. This will be the last Wednesday evening concert of the summer.
Round River Baking, 250 N. Main St., is now open on Fridays. On Fridays and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., they have breads, scones, croissants and cookies. Sandwiches are available starting at 11 a.m.
The September First Friday Art Walk will take place in locations throughout Downtown Pocatello on Friday. Come for a charming evening stroll through our shops and galleries featuring local and regional art, music, food, fashion and more.
First Friday Pub Crawl gets underway as First Friday Art Walk winds down. Start at the Oasis Sports Bar at 7 p.m., and pay $5 for a wristband. All wristband proceeds go to Friends of The Pocatello Animal Shelter. After the Oasis, head over to First National Bar, then The Union Taproom and then end up at Star Route Brewery. Each bar/brewery will have drink specials, and you get a ticket with each drink for opportunities to win some cool swag at the end of the Crawl.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., shop local, fresh produce including peaches, tomatoes, corn, and loads of peppers and squash.
The Crafter’s Market at Station Square is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 200 S. Main St. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.
Upcoming events
Pocatello Art Center Instructor Bill Clegg will be offering a new class — exploring acrylic painting and using acrylics to underpaint oil paintings. The class will start Sept. 15 and continue on subsequent Wednesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. for six weeks. For more information or to enroll in this class, contact the Pocatello Art Center at 208-232-0970 or pocatelloartcenter.org. The cost is $60 for members and $75 for non-members.
Discovery Dance School will be offering an All Abilities Class this fall for children with and without disabilities. This class is funded by IPUL.ORG. The only fee you will have to pay is $50 for the costume cost. Interested? Please call or text Kristen Combs at 208-221-3384. The class will run every Tuesday from 6 to 7 p.m. starting Sept. 14.
Brewfest 2 returns to Historic Downtown Pocatello on Sept. 17. We are so excited to be hosting this event with the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce. This year there will be three outdoor locations featuring a wonderful selection of fall brews along with local and regional favorites. Tickets are on sale now — $30 in advance at www.gatecitybrewfest.com.
Vendor registration for The Great Pumpkin Festival is now open. Don’t miss the opportunity to feature your business, products and services during this annual outdoor event scheduled for Oct. 2 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. along Main Street. Visit www.historicdowntownpocatello.com for details and the registration form.
SPIRO Paranormal and Historic Downtown Pocatello are pleased to present the 13th annual Haunted History Walking Tours on Oct. 9, 15, 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30. Tickets are now available now at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com.
Trick-or-Treat Downtown will take place Downtown on Oct. 29 from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Our merchants and businesses will have treats for all of the little ghosts and goblins!
Have a great week and a safe Labor Day Weekend. Thank you for shopping local, dining local and helping us celebrate our locally owned Downtown businesses!
