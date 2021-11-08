Preparations for the holiday season are underway! Are you ready? Now is the perfect time to buy new appliances, upgrade your flooring, update your furniture or add some new art. You will find everything you need downtown! Our shop owners are ready to help you prepare for the holidays.
Make your wish list at Molinelli’s Jewelers
Ladies Week is underway at Molinelli’s Jewelers, 126 N. Main St. Stop in this week and complete your Wish List. Grab bags, specials, prizes including a vacation with airfare! Now through Saturday at 5 p.m.
Vintage for Christmas
Idaho’s Antique Row invites you in to do some Christmas shopping. Be sure to stop in at Kanda’s & Co., 159 S. Main St.; Cherub Creations, 115 N. Main St.; Old Town Mercantile, 134 N. Main St.; Cottonwood Junction, 141 N. Main St.; Vain & Vintage, 149 N. Main St.; and Elwen Cottage, 334 N. Main St.
Order your custom winter wear at Alstons today
If your business needs an updated winter look, new hoodies, hats or customized premium items, be sure to contact Alston T-Shirt Printing & Embroidery. Located at 245 N. Main St., Alstons would love to help your business today. Stop in or call 208-242-3264 today.
Create a masterpiece
The Grape Van Gogh, 240 S. Main St., has posted their paint projects for this month. There are fun options to create your own masterpiece. Visit www.grapevangogh for more information and to register.
Gift ideas
Historic Downtown Pocatello is the place to Shop Local and keep your dollars working in our economy. Here are some great gift ideas:
Visit Decadence Board Shop for all of your boarding gifts and apparel needs at 326 W. Center St.
Main Steam Coffee & Desserts, 234 N. Main St., for delicious coffee, teas, sodas, holiday cookies and desserts, and dog treats, too.
Stop by Snake River Fly, 257 N. Main St., for the perfect gift for the fisherman/fisherwoman in your life.
Wild Things Car and Truck Accessories, 128 S. Second, for the coolest and most in demand car and truck accessories.
Old Town Gunslingers, 352 N. Main St., for the hunter, marksman or collector.
ISU students love ISU gear. The Orange & Black Store, 103 S. Main St., has the perfect gift for your student.
Classic vinyl for the collector as well as the music lover at Vintage Vinyl & Antiques, 101 N. Main St.
Visit Poky Dot Boutique, 201 N. Main St., for clothing, jewelry, home decor, kids toys and lots of handcrafted gifts from talented local artists.
Dining specials this week
Kids eat free (8 and under, dine-in only) and $2 off all taco menu items at Villano’s Italian Restaurant, every Tuesday, 11am-8pm.
$1 off gyros every Tuesday and Thursday at The Grecian Key Restaurant.
Wine tasting from 5 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday at The Yellowstone Restaurant’s Y Lounge.
Ten percent off food and beverages for all Bengals, with ID, every Wednesday at Star Route Brewery.
Get your parade entry registered today
Lookout Credit Union presents "LOOKOUT FOR SANTA!" annual Christmas Night Lights Parade! The Historic Downtown Pocatello Christmas adventure begins the Friday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 26, at 6:30 p.m. when the Christmas Night Lights Parade starts winding its way through downtown Pocatello. Hundreds of floats will have candy and treats for the kids. The parade will follow our traditional route from East to West. Registration for entries is now open. Stop by our office at 420 N. Main St. or for your convenience, registration may be completed online at www.historicdowntownpocatello.com .
Thank you for shopping, dining and enjoying Historic Downtown Pocatello. Your friends and neighbors downtown appreciate your continued support!
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.