During the month of June, Historic Downtown Pocatello will be celebrating Maker’s Month, a celebration of all things made by local hands — art, music, fashion and more. We have a lineup for the month and you are invited to join us.
Maker’s Month kicks off on Friday with the June First Friday Art Walk. From 5 to 8 p.m., plan to come stroll through downtown and enjoy some great shopping, art, live music, dining and beverage specials. Admission is free and so is the parking. The event guide will be published on Thursday at historicdowntownpocatello.com.
On Saturday, come enjoy the art of locally and regionally handmade craft beer during the 10th annual Gate City Brewfest. From 3 to 7 p.m., sample from a large selection of craft beers in the participating downtown breweries, restaurants and bars. It’s not too late to buy your tickets. Save $5 by purchasing your tickets in advance. Visit gatecitybrewfest.com for details.
Throughout the month, visit our locally owned downtown Pocatello shops, coffee houses, salons, bakeries, restaurants and more, that create handmade masterpieces every day. On Saturdays, visit the Portneuf Valley Farmers Market and the Crafter’s Market at Station Square. On Mondays, enjoy the Food Truck Round About.
Beginning on June 11, a variety of new public art murals will begin to go up on select buildings and walls in the downtown area. For more information about being part of creating and painting the murals, contact Josh Pohlman of Sixes Big Walls at 208-406-3654 or Heidi Yerbich of the Historic Downtown Art Alley at 208-914-0398.
On June 23, the Bannock Civitans will kick off the Revive @ 5 Summer Concerts — one week earlier that previously announced. Live on stage, The Eclectics will be performing from 5 to 8 p.m. There will be great food, cold beverages and fun for the entire family. The KYD-J Band will be performing on June 30 from 5 to 8:30 p.m. The summer lineup looks fantastic every Wednesday through Sept. 8.
The Wednesday Farmers Market will also be opening on Wednesday, June 23. In conjunction with Revive @ 5, market vendors will have locally grown fresh veggies, handmade jewelry, fresh hand-pressed lemonade and more!
Maker’s Month will culminate on June 26 with the first annual Art Fest & Mural Fest. Locations throughout downtown Pocatello will host artists finishing up their murals, musicians performing live inside and out, special art centered activities for families and more from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Watch our Facebook page for additional information.
Pocatello’s Annual Independence Day Parade will return to Historic Downtown Pocatello on July 3. Presented by Idaho Central Credit Union and Portneuf Medical Center, this year’s parade theme is “Stars & Stripes Forever!” Parade registration is now open at historicdowntownpocatello.com.
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello Inc.