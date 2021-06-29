Many thanks to all our shops and restaurants that participated in Saturday’s Art Fest and to all of the artists, both local and visiting, that created murals as part of Mural Fest. It was so enjoyable and inspiring to have the opportunity to celebrate all of the talent here in our community. We can’t wait to put these events back on the calendar for June 2022!
Happy third anniversary
Jim Dandy Brewing will be celebrating its third anniversary on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. They will have new anniversary beer releases, live music on the patio on Friday and Saturday, and anniversary brunch on Sunday. Special edition three-year pint glasses go on sale Friday at 3 pm.
Downtown this week
Revive @ 5 will be rockin’ the Downtown Pavilion on Wednesday. The KYD-J Band will be live on stage from 5 to 8:30 p.m. This week's sponsors are the ISU College of Business and CEED. Delicious food this week will be available from Thanks a Brunch and El Herradero. We will have cold beverages and ice cream, and the Wednesday Farmers Market will be open. Plan to wear your red, white and blue and join us for this free concert hosted by the Bannock Civitans.
First Friday Art Walk takes place downtown on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. Plan to come stroll through downtown and enjoy some great shopping, art, live music and dining specials. Admission is free and so is the parking, so don’t miss it. We will post the event guide on Thursday morning on our website, www.historicdowntownpocatello.com
Pocatello's annual Independence Day Parade will return to Historic Downtown Pocatello on Saturday. The parade will begin moving at 9:30 a.m. Presented by Idaho Central Credit Union and Portneuf Medical Center, this year's parade theme is "Stars & Stripes Forever!" The parade will begin on South First Avenue and follow the same route as our annual Christmas Night Lights Parade, traveling from East Center Street to Main Street, past the Downtown Pavilion. The parade will end at the Concentrix parking lots. The last three blocks of the parade, the 500 to 700 blocks of North Main Street, will be a water-free and candy-free zone. If you don’t want to get wet and don’t have a sweet tooth, this is the area for you to enjoy the parade. Parade registration is open until Friday. It is $50 for commercial/business entries, $25 for nonprofit entries, and there is no charge for military/veteran entries.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the Crafter’s Market inside Station Square will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
We invite our community and visitors to stay downtown after the parade to do some shopping, enjoy a delicious lunch or meet friends for a cold beverage on an outdoor patio or deck. Our shops are full of treasures! Our coffee shops, restaurants, breweries and bars would love to see you!
Stephanie Palagi is the president and CEO of Historic Downtown Pocatello.