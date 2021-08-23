Part of North Main Street had been closed over the past week but is now open once again! The redevelopment project at the Historic Petersen Building is very exciting to see taking place. Unfortunately, the water line install took longer than expected. Our businesses are open and would sure love to see you! Stop in and share some extra love at Pocatello Electric, Round River Baking, Main Steam Coffee & Desserts, Star Route Brewery, The Bacon Experience, Hot Hair, Poky Dot Boutique, Enchantments, Alston Printing & Embroidery, Walrus & Carpenter Books and Snake River Fly today!
Happy third anniversary to Poky Dot Boutique! Sue and Kim Byington have created a beautiful shop in the heart of Downtown. If you haven’t been by recently, stop in this week and wish them a happy anniversary and of course, you will want to do some shopping too.
Happy first anniversary to The Bacon Experience! Featuring absolutely delicious bacon dishes and custom creations, The Bacon Experience has a brand new menu. Call ahead and they’ll have it ready for you 208-406-2218. Visit https://www.thebaconexperience.com/ to view their menu. Their anniversary party has been delayed due to the Main Street closure, so all you bacon fans out there, it would be wonderful to help them celebrate just as soon as they reopen. Watch for more details on their Facebook page.
If you are dreaming about new appliances, Pocatello Electric would love to help you! Stop in today at 258 N. Main, so you are ready for the fall pie baking season and the holidays. Serving southeast Idaho since 1902!
Round River Baking, 250 N. Main, is now open on Fridays! On Fridays and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. they have breads, scones, croissants and cookies. Sandwiches are available starting at 11 a.m.
Main Steam Coffee and Desserts, 234 N. Main, prepares custom-made coffee, mocha, latte, teas, Italian Cream Sodas, sodas and fruit smoothies. They have 82 different gourmet flavors to choose from. For cold coffees, enjoy coffee ice cubes. They offer Loyalty Cards for all clients, buy eight drinks get your ninth drink free. Student discounts available with student IDs. Stop in today!
Star Route Brewery, 218 N. Main, has expanded their hours. Their handcrafted beers and seltzers are now available Monday & Tuesday 3-10 p.m. and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday thru Sunday. Their Southern BBQ featuring BBQ sandwiches and stuffed baked potatoes will be served Wednesday-Monday, 5-9 p.m. This week they will be featuring Corn Hole League on Tuesday, $1 off beer and wine flights on Thursday along with “Tipsy Trivia” on Thursday, live music by The Dewdroppers on Friday 7:30-9:30 p.m. and Best By Yesterday on Saturday from 7:30-10 p.m. Watch for their lunch menu coming soon!
With back-to-school upon us, if you are in need for a trim, cut, color or highlights, Hot Hair would love to help update your look. Call (208) 233-8456 today to schedule your appointment.
Alston T-shirt Printing & Embroidery, 245 N. Main, specializes in custom printed or embroidered apparel. From one to thousands, Alston’s can help your business grow! Stop in, open Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or call 208-242-3264 for more information. Celebrating 12 years in business!
Enchantments, 233 N. Main, has an amazing inventory and shop full of treasures. They feature jewelry, clothing, tapestries, banners, crystals and stones, books, knives, swords, leather journals, oils, incense, wind chimes, unique musical toys, Tibetan singing bowls, dragons, fairies, greeting cards, salt lamps and so much more. Plan now to stop in and enjoy your shopping experience.
Books galore can be found at Walrus & Carpenter Books. Books for collectors, new and used, if you love books, stop by 251 N. Main St.
Snake River Fly, 257 N. Main, is our locally owned progressive fly tying and fly fishing shop. They have a huge assortment of locally tied flies specific to the area. For flies and all types of fishing supplies, Snake River Fly can help you!
Revive @ 5 will on Wednesday will feature Soul Full of Blues live on stage from 5-8 p.m. This week's sponsor is First Choice Insurance. Delicious food this week will be available from The Yellowstone Restaurant and Mama Inez. We will have cold beverages, ice cream, and fun for the entire family.
The Portneuf Valley Farmers Market will be open on Saturday. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. shop local fresh produce including corn, peaches, red potatoes, and tomatoes. It is time to get your canning done!
After picking up your fresh produce, take a walk down Main Street. Our shops, coffee houses, bakeries and restaurants are all open and ready to serve you: Elwen Cottage, Round River Baking, Pocatello Electric, Snake River Fly, Main Steam Coffee & Desserts, Poky Dot Boutique, Goodbye Hello Crafts & Boutique, Vain & Vintage, Cherub Capers Creations, Pocatello Running Company, Vintage Vinyl & Antiques, Orange & Black Store, Kanda’s & Co., DNH Studios, JT Rainbow Couture, just to name a few you should be sure to visit.
The Crafter's Market at Station Square, this indoor market is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside Station Square located at 200 S. Main. Discover unique and exciting locally crafted items with over 20 vendors each week.
Barricade is joining with ChubbyZ' to bring you brunch and bottomless mimosas on Sunday, Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.! Bring your friends and your quarters and enjoy a delicious brunch, beverages and games!
There’s even more to do this weekend Downtown! Visit us on Facebook or on our website, www.historicdowntownpocatello.com for the entire list. Have a great week and thanks for supporting local and enjoying your Downtown!